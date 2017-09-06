Tech
Search
OneTime‘We’ve Only Scratched the Surface.’ Sports E-Commerce Firm Fanatics Closes $1 Billion Funding Round
SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son Presents First-Quarter Earnings
GapGap Inc Is Closing 200 Stores but Opening 270 New Ones
The Gap, Banana Republic, And Old Navy Stores Ahead Of Gap Inc. Earning Figures
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
NetflixHow Advertising Could Be Roku’s Growth Engine
Operations Inside A Wal-Mart Stores Inc. Location Ahead Of Black Friday
Facebook

Facebook Comments May Soon Get a Lot More Colorful

David Meyer
8:52 AM ET

Are you loving Facebook's recently-introduced ability to post textual status updates in a large font with a brightly-colored, graded background? If not, then tough — it looks like the functionality is going to be extended.

According to The Next Web, some users of the Facebook mobile app are now able to post comments in graded rainbow hues, too. Dutch Twitter user Evert Groot seems to have been the first to notice the test. Neither him nor Matt Navarra, TNW's director of social media, seem thrilled.

This doesn't necessarily mean that Facebook will roll out this functionality for all its users. It regularly tests new features with small slices of its two-billion-strong user base. However, it could happen.

Related

Operations Inside A Wal-Mart Stores Inc. Location Ahead Of Black Friday
NetflixHow Advertising Could Be Roku’s Growth Engine
Netflix
How Advertising Could Be Roku’s Growth Engine

As the TNW article noted, the result of colorful comments is a MySpace-esque chromatic assault on the eyes. Minimalism it ain't. Although it should be noted that this sort of approach may go down more easily in places like China, where vivid designs are much more the norm.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Facebook first introduced brightly-colored backgrounds for text-only status updates at the end of last year, starting with users of its Android app. It took four months for the feature to hit Apple's iOS and Facebook's desktop site.

When it unleashed those bright backgrounds for its status updates, Facebook said the move would "help people make their text posts more visual." Perhaps we will soon see people using the feature to make their comments stand out from the rest.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE