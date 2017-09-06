Facebook Comments May Soon Get a Lot More Colorful

Are you loving Facebook's recently-introduced ability to post textual status updates in a large font with a brightly-colored, graded background? If not, then tough — it looks like the functionality is going to be extended.

According to The Next Web, some users of the Facebook mobile app are now able to post comments in graded rainbow hues, too. Dutch Twitter user Evert Groot seems to have been the first to notice the test. Neither him nor Matt Navarra, TNW's director of social media, seem thrilled .

New! Facebook hits Myspace level 100 with god-awful colored comments https://t.co/kH1e1jjfGq pic.twitter.com/kywMXqVv0q - Matt Navarra ⭐️ (@MattNavarra) September 6, 2017

This doesn't necessarily mean that Facebook will roll out this functionality for all its users. It regularly tests new features with small slices of its two-billion-strong user base . However, it could happen.

As the TNW article noted, the result of colorful comments is a MySpace-esque chromatic assault on the eyes. Minimalism it ain't. Although it should be noted that this sort of approach may go down more easily in places like China, where vivid designs are much more the norm.

Facebook first introduced brightly-colored backgrounds for text-only status updates at the end of last year, starting with users of its Android app. It took four months for the feature to hit Apple's iOS and Facebook's desktop site.

When it unleashed those bright backgrounds for its status updates, Facebook said the move would " help people make their text posts more visual. " Perhaps we will soon see people using the feature to make their comments stand out from the rest.