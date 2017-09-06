CEOs React to DACA, Louise Linton Apologizes, Beyonce Headlines a Harvey Telethon

EVERYONE'S TALKING

• American Dreamers. Yesterday, the Trump administration announced that it will end DACA—the program that provides protection for the undocumented immigrants who entered the U.S. as children—and will give Congress until March 5th to pass legislation to replace the act.

Reaction from the business community was swift—and overwhelmingly negative.

IBM, led by CEO Ginni Rometty , released a statement saying that the company: "Believes that Dreamers have made a positive contribution to our company and to our economy, and we support bipartisan legislation in Congress to allow them to remain in the United States."

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki tweeted : "Saddened by the decision to turn against our friends, neighbors & coworkers. Congress must do the right thing: protect Dreamers."

Sheryl Sandberg posted (on Facebook, natch ) that she is "heartbroken and deeply concerned," adding: "DACA has improved the lives of 800,000 young immigrants who were brought here as children. These 'Dreamers' are students, neighbors, doctors, and teachers. They help grow our economy and make our communities and country stronger."

Laurene Powell Jobs released a statement saying: “Is there anything more heartless and less intelligent that our government could do? Is our common humanity so frayed in this country that we cannot agree even about the children?” Emerson Collective, her philanthropic organization, will begin a series of political TV ads supporting DACA today.

With the ball now being passed to Congress, I expect there are many more such statements to come.