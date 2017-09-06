CEOs React to DACA, Louise Linton Apologizes, Beyonce Headlines a Harvey Telethon

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! The business world reacts to Trump's decision to end DACA, Louise Linton apologizes for her Instagram debacle, and Beyonce, Oprah, and Reese Witherspoon team up for a Hurricane Harvey telethon.
EVERYONE'S TALKING
• American Dreamers. Yesterday, the Trump administration announced that it will end DACA—the program that provides protection for the undocumented immigrants who entered the U.S. as children—and will give Congress until March 5th to pass legislation to replace the act.
Reaction from the business community was swift—and overwhelmingly negative.
IBM, led by CEO Ginni Rometty, released a statement saying that the company: "Believes that Dreamers have made a positive contribution to our company and to our economy, and we support bipartisan legislation in Congress to allow them to remain in the United States."
YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki tweeted: "Saddened by the decision to turn against our friends, neighbors & coworkers. Congress must do the right thing: protect Dreamers."
Sheryl Sandberg posted (on Facebook, natch) that she is "heartbroken and deeply concerned," adding: "DACA has improved the lives of 800,000 young immigrants who were brought here as children. These 'Dreamers' are students, neighbors, doctors, and teachers. They help grow our economy and make our communities and country stronger."
Laurene Powell Jobs released a statement saying: “Is there anything more heartless and less intelligent that our government could do? Is our common humanity so frayed in this country that we cannot agree even about the children?” Emerson Collective, her philanthropic organization, will begin a series of political TV ads supporting DACA today.
With the ball now being passed to Congress, I expect there are many more such statements to come.
ALSO IN THE HEADLINES
• Social media mea cupla. Louise Linton, wife of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, talks about her Instagram controversy in a new interview, calling her behavior "indefensible" and saying that she is "very sorry, sincerely." Washington Life
• Whitman goes shopping. Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, led by CEO Meg Whitman, is buying Cloud Technology Partners, a Boston-based company that helps business customers plan and build cloud computing capabilities. HPE also announced better-than-expected earnings for Q3 yesterday. Fortune
• Lawyer vs. lawyer. This fascinating story looks at the gender discrimination lawsuit partner Kerrie Campbell brought against Chadbourne & Parke—and what the suit says about being a women in the top rungs of the legal profession. Bloomberg
• A+ idea. The University of Copenhagen is now offering a course called "Beyoncé, Gender and Race"—and, perhaps not surprisingly, the class is already at capacity. It's worth noting that the university is not the first to add Bey to the syllabus: Rutgers offered "Politicizing Beyoncé" in 2014. Fortune
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Russell Investments has named Michelle Seitz CEO and announced that she will become chairman of the board effective January 1. Most recently, Seitz lead William Blair Investment Management. Aspect Ventures has appointed Kendra Ragatz general partner and chief operating officer.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
• Smart cookie. Christina Tosi, CEO of Milk Bar, has grown her dessert empire to include 12 locations—plus a "cereal bar" in Times Square—and has become a bona fide celebrity chef, complete with a hosting gig on MasterChef and her own Suburu ad. The question now is whether she can maintain the spirit of culinary rebellion that made creations like her "compost cookie" such a hit. Eater
• Political players. Politico's new list of the "50 ideas blowing up American politics [and the people behind them]" includes Susan Fowler, Sally Yates, Rebekah Mercer, Nikki Haley, and a host of other female newsmakers. Politico
• Title IX news. BuzzFeed reports that Betsy DeVos is planning to make a major announcement on Title IX, the campus gender equality law, on Thursday at George Mason University. Insiders speculate that the education secretary may provide some insight into what her department plans to do regarding Obama-era directives on campus rape. BuzzFeed
ON MY RADAR
