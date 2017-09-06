Duopolists Oppose Aerospace Merger – CEO Daily, Wednesday 6th September

Good morning.

United Technologies’ plan for a $23 billion takeover of Rockwell Collins got a cold reception yesterday from the company’s two largest customers, and from shareholders.

In a statement, Boeing said it was skeptical the deal “would be in the best interest of – or add value to – our customers and our industry,” and threatened to pursue “appropriate regulatory options.” And Airbus, which has suffered from delays in UTC’s delivery of its latest batch of Pratt & Whitney engines, said it hoped the deal “would not distract UTC from their top operational priority.”

Meanwhile, UTC shares fell more than 5% , as shareholders reacted to the company’s plan to halt billions of dollars worth of share buybacks for the next three to four years to help finance the giant takeover. Rockwell’s share price only rose to $131, well below the $140 offer price, indicating doubts about whether the deal can go through, given the Boeing and Airbus opposition.

UTC CEO Greg Hayes spent the day vigorously defending the deal, with two main arguments:

1) It will provide some $500 million in cost savings by the fourth year of operation (which actually seems kind of small given the size of the deal);

2) It will enable UTC to provide digital connectivity among a much greater share of an airplane’s parts.

But it’s also clear that in a duopoly market, size matters. And the stakes here are huge. A Boeing official said yesterday that China alone is likely to buy $1.1 trillion in commercial airplanes over the next two decades .

Separately, I jumped the gun yesterday in writing about the new MIT Sloan Management Review/BCG study on the gap between expectations and reality in applying AI to business. The report wasn’t published until this morning. But you should be able to read it now, here . Apologies for yesterday’s bad link.

