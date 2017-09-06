The Ledger
Search
StarbucksStarbucks Has Recruited the Former CEO of Sam’s Club to Run Its Operations
Fortune Most Powerful Women - New York Dinner
AppleApple’s iPhone 8 Might Replace Rose Gold With ‘Blush Gold’
Unboxing Apple Inc. iPhone 6s
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Apple iPhone 8Why You’ll Probably Give in and Buy the iPhone 8
Inside A Retail Location As Apple Watch Nike+ Goes On Sale
The Ledger

Cryptocurrencies Are Utterly Trouncing Traditional Assets Like Gold and Real Estate

Robert Hackett
10:44 AM ET

2017 is the year of crypto.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and blockchain-based cryptocurrencies produced a staggering 445% in total returns through the first half of the year, vastly outperforming traditional assets. Gains in real estate, gold, and equities paled in comparison.

The digital currency economy's rise was buoyed by a craze for initial coin offerings or ICOs, where hundreds of blockchain-based projects minted their own digital tokens for fundraising sales. Financial regulators have been clamping down on the crowdfunding trend in recent weeks, warning entrepreneurs that their digital currencies may be regulated as securities or, in China's case, by banning them outright.

Coindesk, a digital currency trade publication, compiled the financial data as part of its latest quarterly "State of the Blockchain" report. The chart below shows returns for digital assets versus other types.

Bitcoin alone blew more conventional asset types out of the water with 150.6% returns. The growth in established assets like real estate (3.2%), gold (7.7%), U.S. equities (9.2%), and global equities (14.7%) didn't hold a candle to their crypto cousins.

It's a bull's world. The total market value for cryptocurrencies exploded this year, quadrupling past the $100 billion mark from around $20 billion at the beginning of the year. (You can read more about the mania in this recent Fortune cover story.)

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Bitcoin, once dominant, representing roughly 90% of the market value for cryptocurrencies, fell in May from its majority position to less than 50% of the total market value as Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, Dash and other cryptocurrencies soared.

Industry watchers caution that cryptocurrencies remain a risky, speculative investment, prone to wild fluctuations in price. Bears warn that the market exhibits all the hallmarks of a bubble.

This is part of Fortune’s new initiative, The Ledger, a trusted news source at the intersection of tech and finance. For more on The Ledger, click here.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE