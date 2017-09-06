Tech
Apple
Apple Park Drone Footage Shows Steve Jobs Theater Before Big iPhone Event

Jonathan Vanian
12:40 PM ET

New drone footage shows Apple’s massive headquarters in the final stages of construction just before the expected unveiling of new iPhones at a media event there next week.

The drone, piloted by Duncan Sinfield, recorded panoramic vide of the giant, circular building that’s the cornerstone of the 175-acre campus in Cupertino, Calif. The 2.8 million square foot building is covered in glass panels, resembling a huge halo.

Many Apple employees have already moved in and more are expected to settle in the new headquarters as Apple finalizes its construction.

The drone video gives a peek at Steve Jobs Theater, the auditorium where reporters and analysts will gather on Sept. 12 for Apple’s (aapl) big event. This will mark the theater's public debut, at which Apple will reportedly reveal three new iPhones including one that may be called the iPhone 8 and, possibly, a new Apple Watch.

The theater, named after the late Apple co-founder, resembles a giant, sleek circular sailor hat, that—like Apple’s main campus—is covered with glass windows. Unfortunately, there’s no footage of the interior, which can accommodate up to 1,000 people.

The drone footage also shows the city streets around the campus. Some neighbors have complained that the massive construction project has caused excessive noise, dust and pollution, and other nuisances, according to a recent article by The San Jose Mercury News.

