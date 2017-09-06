An IncludeU30 Challenge With No Strings Attached

You know you're beautiful, right?

Xian Horn calls herself a “joyful half-Asian with cerebral palsy,” on a mission to make everyone feel welcome in the world. She’s a busy public speaker, teacher, consultant and workshop leader, guiding discussions on inclusion and self-esteem tailored for any audience. "Many may struggle with the idea of being different, or having a disability," she says. "But I say why not use our differences for greater understanding, greater empathy and as a source of empowerment?"

Horn is also beautiful. But then again, so are you.

Horn is our sixth instructor in our 30-day inclusive leadership challenge, and her call to action is designed to help you be helpful to others with no strings attached. Click here for her story -- and her challenge for you.

If you're just tuning in, every day this month we ask an extraordinary person who truly understands inclusion and creativity – some who are already high-profile, others who deserve to be – to suggest a single action you can take today to become more open, curious, and empathetic. (Learn more here .)

Challenge 1, Tim Ryan, PwC: "Check yourself at the door" before having a difficult conversation

Challenge 2, Luvvie Ajayi, author: Do something that scares you today

Challenge 3 , Bernard J. Tyson, Kaiser Permanente: Appreciate someone and mean it

Challenge 4, Hugh Weber, CEO, community builder: Ask a stranger to curate your reading list

Challenge 5 , Daniel José Older, YA author: Close your eyes and listen to the world