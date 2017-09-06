Entertainment
Search
TechDirt‘Inventor of Email’ Loses Libel Case Against TechDirt
Film Independent's Filmmaker Forum - Day 3
Most Powerful WomenKim Kardashian’s Surrogate Is Pregnant With Her Third Child. Here’s How Much She Might Be Making
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - August 29, 2016
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
North KoreaNorth Korea Doesn’t Actually Want a Nuclear War
NKOREA-POLITICS-KIM
Disney

A New Prince Is Joining Disney’s Aladdin — and He’s White

Emily Price
3:31 PM ET

Disney is remaking "Aladdin," and the Internet is not having it. Unlike previous Disney remakes like "Beauty and the Beast" and "The Jungle Book," which remained pretty true to their original scripts, the Aladdin story contains some pretty significant tweaks. For example, it's adding a new potential suitor for Jasmine, Prince Anders, played by Billy Magnussen -- a white actor.

Aladdin fans are upset not only at the changed storyline (which, arguably, had some stereotypes that needed to be addressed) but also the choice to add a white actor to the mix where there previously were no white characters. The casting of Naomi Scott, who is of British and Indian heritage, as Jasmine in July also angered fans, who said the decision was playing into the Hollywood idea that "brown [people] are interchangeable.”

Prince Anders is described by Disney as simply “a suitor from Skanland and potential husband for Princess Jasmine.”

We just started shooting Aladdin and I wanted to intro you guys to our new family… Mena Massoud/Aladdin, Naomi Scott/Princess Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari/Jafar, and I’m over here gettin my Genie on. Here we go!

Posted by Will Smith on Wednesday, September 6, 2017

Other actors signed up to participate in the film include Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Will Smith as the Genie. According to a Facebook post from Smith, production for the film started this week.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE