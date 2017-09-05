Term Sheet — Tuesday, September 5

PRIVATE EQUITY DEALS • Genstar Capital is nearing a deal to acquire Tekni-Plex , a King of Prussia, Penn.-based manufacturer of medical packaging and tubing, from American Securities for roughly $1.5 billion, including debt, according to Reuters. Read more. • The Carlyle Group acquired a majority stake in Thomas Scientific , a Swedesboro, N.J.-based provider of laboratory supplies and equipment for the scientific and research community. Financial terms weren’t disclosed. • Apax Partners bought a majority stake in Matchesfashion.com, a U.K.-based luxury e-commerce group. Financial terms weren’t disclosed. • Mecadaq , a portfolio company of Activa Capital , acquired Armoa, a France-based high precision machining company.. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

IPOs • Rovio, the Finnish mobile game maker behind Angry Birds, is planning for an IPO in Helsinki. The company said the IPO would raise about $35.71 million. Trema International backs the company. • Pirelli, an Italian tire-maker, plans to sell up to 40% of its equity in an IPO in October. The company, acquired by state-owned China National Chemical about two years ago, plans to list on the Milan Stock Exchange. Pirelli’s equity is valued at between $9 billion to $10.4 billion. Reuters. • NuCana, an Edinburgh, U.K.-based chemotherapy biotech, filed for an IPO to raise up to $115 million. In 2016, the company posted loss of about $6.1 million. Sofinnova (45% pre-offering) and Morningside Ventur e(12%) back the company. Citi, Jefferies, and Cowen & Co. are joint bookrunners in the deal. The company planes to list on the Nasdaq as “NCNA.” • Roku, A streaming device maker based out of Los Gatos, Calif ., filed for an IPO raising $100 million. In 2016, the company posted revenue of $399 million and loss of $42.8 million. Roku is backed by Menlo Ventures (35.3% pre offering), Fidelity( 12.9%), Globespan Capital Partners (6.1%), and Twenty-First Century Fo x(7%). Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Global are lead underwriters in the deal. The company plans to list as “ROKU” on the Nasdaq. • Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, a Waltham, Mass.-based cancer drug maker focused on kinase-inhibiting treatments, filed for an IPO to raise $100 million. The company shed $25.9 million. Brightstar Associates( 67.85% pre-offering), and New Leaf Ventures (15.3%) back the company. J.P. Morgan and Piper Jaffray are underwriters in the deal. The company plans to list on the Nasdaq as “DCPH.” • RumbleOn, a Charlotte, N.C.-based motorcycle e-marketplace, filed for an IPO to raise up to $25 million Friday. In 2016, the company posted revenue of $138,141 on loss of $1.8 million. Ralph Wegis (9.9% pre-offering) and NexGen Dealer (16.9%) back the company. Roth Capital is bookrunner in the deal. The company plans to list as “”RMB”” on the Nasdaq.

EXITS • H.B. Fuller Co agreed to acquire rival Royal Adhesives & Sealants , a South Bend, Ind.-based adhesive manufacturer, from American Securities LLC for about $1.58 billion. • TA Associates made an investment of an undisclosed amount in PetPeople , a Hillard, Ohio-based retailer of dog and cat foods, treats and supplies, from Rosser Capital Partners. • Francisco Partners sold Therapeutic Research Center , a Stockton, Calif.-based medication learning solutions provider, to Levine Leichtman Capital Partners . Financial terms weren’t disclosed. • Argentum Medical, a portfolio company of Shore Capital Partners, acquired the TheraBond® family of products from Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. Financial terms weren’t disclosed. • National Waste Partners , a portfolio company of Bestige Holdings, LLC , acquired Environmental Equipment Services and National Compactor Rental, which are Phoenix-based equipment rental and service companies, from DWS, Inc. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

FIRMS + FUNDS • Hammond, Kennedy, Whitney & Company , an Indianapolis-based private equity firm, is seeking to raise $350 million for its fifth fund, according to an SEC filing .