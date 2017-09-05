Lego Will Cut About 1,400 Jobs by the End of 2017 as Sales Decline

Lego creations are displayed at the Bricklive LEGO exhibition at the ExCel, London on July 29, 2017. T Alberto Pezzali—NurPhoto/Getty Images

Toymaker Lego announced plans to lay off 8% of its workforce as it reported a 5% fall in mid-year revenue.

The unlisted maker of colorful plastic bricks reported revenue of 14.9 billion Danish crowns ($2.38 billion).

That topped My Little Pony producer Hasbro's ( has ) sales of $1.82 billion and Barbie doll maker Mattel's ( mat ) $1.71 billion.

"We are disappointed by the decline in revenue in our established markets, and we have taken steps to address this," Chairman Jorgen Vig Knudstorp said.

Lego said it will cut approximately 1,400 positions, the majority of them before the end of 2017. The company currently employs some 18,200 people.

"We are very sorry to make changes which may interfere with the lives of many of our colleagues," Knudstorp said. "Unfortunately, it is essential for us to make these tough decisions."

Lego last month removed CEO Bali Padda after just eight months, replacing the Briton with Danish industrialist Niels B. Christiansen.