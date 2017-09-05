Pumpkin spice season is upon us.

Labor Day has passed, meaning it’s time for the annual rollout of fall-flavored treats. Starbucks ( sbux ) has already launched its pumpkin spice latte. Dunkin’ Donuts ( dnkn ) has released its take on the latte as well as other fall-inspired items. Beer maker Southern Tier started distributing its Pumking beer in July. Krispy Kreme is also jumping into the game, but with a slightly different approach.

The doughnut company announced that it will be reintroducing the Pumpkin Spice Doughnut this Friday, September 8. But there’s a catch: the doughnut will be available for one day only.

With the “Pumpkin Spice” economy valued at approximately $500 million two years ago, it is unclear why Krispy Kreme ( kkd ) has chosen to offer the popular treat for such a limited time. But this isn’t the first time that Krispy Kreme has released a new product for a limited time. In August, the doughnut company launched a special chocolate glazed doughnut as a tie-in to the solar eclipse , which was only available on eclipse day, August 21.

Don't miss your chance for Krispy Kreme's pumpkin spice doughnut—in participating stores across the U.S. and Canada on September 8.