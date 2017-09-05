Photography
Search
YankeesRed Sox Used Apple Watches to Steal Yankee Signs—Report
A Red Sox fan watches game from right field.
Disney‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ and Director Part Ways Over Movie Vision
Next Week's Premiere Of New Star Wars Film Eagerly Awaited
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CEOs9 CEOs Share Their Morning Routines That Set Them Up for Success
Overhead view of man with coffee newspaper table
Hurricane Andrew
Palm and coconut trees snap back during a gust as other trees litter Ocean Drive in the Art Deco section of Miami Beach on Aug. 24, 1992.Charles Krupa —AP
Hurricane Andrew
Hurricane Andrew's legacy remains as 25th anniversary approaches
A South Miami resident makes a phone call 25 Augus
Hurricane Andrew Destruction
Hurricane Andrew
Destroyed Buildings from Hurricane
Scarcity Sign Posted at Grocery Store Following Hurricane
Hurricane Andrew
A group of people sift 28 August 1992 through the
Jesus Cruz
Hurricane Andrew
Tents are erected 31 August 1992 to house those wh
President George H. Bush
Bill Clinton
Helen Benedetti, Pete Gillespie
Devastation Following Hurricane Andrew
Hurricane Andrew
Palm and coconut trees snap back during a gust as other trees litter Ocean Drive in the Art Deco section of Miami Beach
... VIEW MORE

Charles Krupa —AP
1 of 17
Hurricane Irma

These Pictures of Hurricane Andrew’s Path Show Why Florida Is Tracking Irma So Closely

John Patrick Pullen,Kacy Burdette
6:51 PM ET

Related

APTOPIX Hurricane Irma
Hurricane IrmaHurricane Irma Prompts Officials to Close Key West Airport
Hurricane Irma
Hurricane Irma Prompts Officials to Close Key West Airport

Killing 44 people and causing $26.5 billion in damages, Hurricane Andrew wiped out more than 125,000 South Florida homes in 1992, making it one of the most expensive hurricanes of all time. In light of more recent superstorms like Texas' Hurricane Harvey (and its estimated $180 billion in damages) and Hurricane Katrina—which decimated New Orleans' economy for 10 years after it hit—people may have forgotten about the South Florida Category 5 storm. But the residents of Miami remember. Andrew's effects have been felt there for decades, and its landfall was a watershed moment for measuring the impact of climate change as it applies to storms.

Now, with Hurricane Irma tracking toward Florida, the Southeast U.S. is bracing itself for what may be another devastating weather event. Miami has ordered partial evacuations already, and even announced the Wednesday closure of Key West Airport in anticipation of Irma making landfall. What is Florida afraid of? Refresh your memory by looking at these photos of what happened in Hurricane Andrew's wake.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE