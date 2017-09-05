Photography
School bus driver
Parker Blais 7, and Lucas McGaw 8, listen to their bus driver Priscille Hetzel as Hetzel talks students about the upcoming school year and her expectations of them on her school bus on the first day of school Wednesday, August 30, 2017.
Palestinian schoolchildren ride a donkey-drawn cart as they make their way to school on the first day of a new school year, at a United Nations-run school in Deir al-Balah refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip
Palestinian schoolgirls make their way to their school on the first day of a new school year, at a United Nations-run school in Deir al-Balah refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip
A teacher writes the phrase "all the best for going back to school" on the blackboard of her classroom on the first day of the new school year at a primary school in Nice
back to school

Gallery: How Back to School Is Celebrated Around the World

Alex Scimecca
12:15 PM ET

The day after Labor Day means the summer is officially over and school season is in full swing. Today marks the first day of school for many kids in the United States.

In fall 2017, about 50.7 million students will attend public elementary and secondary schools, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. That’s 100,000 more than last fall’s enrollment. Public school systems will employ about 3.2 million full-time teachers, helping an expected 3.6 million students to graduate from high school this year.

Many greet the first day of school with nerves, smiles or tears. Students in a Forbach school in eastern France had a special visitor to kick off the first day of school: President Emmanuel Macron made an appearance to greet the primary schoolers and to get them excited for the year ahead. In Russia and Ukraine, the first day of school is celebrated as Knowledge Day. Students traditionally give a bouquet of flowers to their teachers and receive a colorful balloon in return. Kids release their balloons in the air to celebrate the start of the new year.

