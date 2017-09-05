Good morning.

There’s a new report out this morning from MIT Sloan Management Review, in collaboration with The Boston Consulting Group, that documents just how far expectations about artificial intelligence exceed current reality. Based on a survey of more than 3,000 executives worldwide, the study shows some 85% of them believe AI will be transformative for their companies, enabling them to either enter a new business or sustain a competitive advantage. But only one in five actually has incorporated AI into any offering or process, and only 39% report having a strategy for AI.

In the last year, AI has surged up the hype curve. A majority of executives in every industry now see large effects over the next five years, in a wide range of activities, including information technology, customer service, supply chain management, R&D, and manufacturing operations.

But actual adoption of AI remains at a very early stage. The study finds only about 19% of companies both understand and have adopted AI; the rest are in various stages of investigation, experimentation, and watchful waiting. The biggest obstacle they face? A lack of understanding —about how to adapt their data for algorithmic training, about how to alter their business models to take advantage of AI, and about how to train their workforces for use of AI.

“For AI to become a prominent feature in future strategies,” the report concludes, “companies must figure out how humans and computers can build off each other’s strengths to create competitive advantage.”

You can read the report here .

And if you missed it last week, take a look at Bloomberg Businessweek ’s cover story on Unilever’s Paul Polman, and his continuing fight to make capitalism virtuous—in spite of the threat of potential takeover by the likes of 3-G-owned Kraft Heinz .

“Do we choose to serve a few billionaires?” Polman asks at the end of the piece, “Or do we choose to serve the billions? Over time, I think the billions will win.”

Footnote: Last time I wrote about this “battle for the soul of capitalism,” I received an early morning phone call from a Fortune 50 CEO who passionately argued that it’s a “false choice.” Capitalism, he said, needs both its Paul Polmans and its 3-Gs to survive.

