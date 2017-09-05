Amazon.com on Tuesday launched Brown Sugar, the new subscription-video-on-demand service featuring what it calls the biggest collection of the "baddest" African-American movies for its prime members.

Prime customers would receive a seven-day free trial to access the service at BrownSugar.com and on other devices paying $3.99 per month thereafter, Amazon said in a statement.

The Brown Sugar website tagline describes itself as "a black explosion of hot chicks, cool cats and cult classics." Its portfolio of movies include Blacula , Black Caesar , Cotton Comes to Harlem, and Foxy Brown , among others.

The announcement comes at a time when online video-streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime are competing to gain traction among young viewers who are shying away from traditional television services .

Brown Sugar, run by African-American TV network Bounce, would be available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle and web browsers via BrownSugar.com.