Amazon

Amazon Debuts Video-Streaming Service With the ‘Baddest’ African-American Movies

Reuters
2:41 PM ET

Amazon.com on Tuesday launched Brown Sugar, the new subscription-video-on-demand service featuring what it calls the biggest collection of the "baddest" African-American movies for its prime members.

Prime customers would receive a seven-day free trial to access the service at BrownSugar.com and on other devices paying $3.99 per month thereafter, Amazon said in a statement.

The Brown Sugar website tagline describes itself as "a black explosion of hot chicks, cool cats and cult classics." Its portfolio of movies include Blacula, Black Caesar, Cotton Comes to Harlem, and Foxy Brown, among others.

The announcement comes at a time when online video-streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime are competing to gain traction among young viewers who are shying away from traditional television services.

Brown Sugar, run by African-American TV network Bounce, would be available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle and web browsers via BrownSugar.com.

