International
Search
oil and gasU.S. Gas Prices Are Down As Oil Industry Rebounds from Harvey
US-WEATHER-STORM
NAFTAThe Auto Industry Is a Major Obstacle to Trump’s NAFTA Deal
When Trump's Taunts Cowed Ford, This Mexico Town Paid the Price
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
AerospaceUnited Technologies Will Buy Rockwell Collins for $30 Billion
Operations Inside The Rockwell Collins Inc. Production Facility
australian bank

Australia’s Commonwealth Bank is Being Sued Over Money Laundering Disclosures

Reuters
Sep 04, 2017

Australian litigation financier IMF Bentham Ltd said it would fund an open class-action lawsuit against Commonwealth Bank of Australia (cmway) in relation to allegations it oversaw thousands of breaches of anti-money laundering rules.

IMF said on Tuesday it would bankroll the class action on behalf of all CBA shareholders who bought stock between August 17, 2015 and August 3, 2017, without elaborating on the reason for that time frame.

The decision to file a lawsuit comes a day after a management shakeup at the country's biggest lender, which will see three of its nine non-executive directors leave over the next 12 months.

Last month, financial crime fighting agency AUSTRAC alleged CBA oversaw tens of thousands of illicit transfers amounting to A$624.7 million from 2012 to 2015, including some by known criminal gangs.

CBA has said it accepts that illicit money transfers took place through its accounts, but it has blamed a coding error for most of them and says it will contest its level of responsibility.

IMF Bentham said in a statement its lawsuit would allege the bank breached its continuous disclosure obligations to shareholders and made "misleading public statements" about its compliance with anti-money laundering rules.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE