Leadership
Search
Income inequalityHow Outsourcing Tech Jobs Could Deepen Income Inequality In America
CHINA-US-IT-INTERNET-LIFESTYLE-APPLE
universal basic incomeUniversal Basic Income Could Grow the U.S. Economy by an Extra 12.5%
US Dollar notes
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Hurricane HarveyHurricane Harvey’s Massive Flooding Also Destroyed Hundreds of Thousands of Cars
Hurricane Harvey
Steve Mnuchin

Steven Mnuchin: Hurricane Harvey Aid Should Be Tied to Raising the Debt Ceiling

Alana Abramson
4:08 PM ET

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday that he and President Donald Trump want to tie federal aid for Hurricane Harvey recovery to legislation raising the debt ceiling.

"The president and I believe that it should be tied to the Harvey funding," Mnuchin told Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday. "Our first priority is to make sure that the state gets money. It is critical. And to do that, we need to make sure we raise the debt limit. Without raising the debt limit, I’m not comfortable that we will get the money that we need this month to Texas to rebuild."

Trump initially requested $7.9 billion for a down payment on aid for Hurricane Harvey victims, the Associated Press reported Saturday, but no decisions appear to have been reached about whether that payment will be tied to legislation to increase the debt ceiling. Congress must act by Sept. 29 in order to raise the debt ceiling, a more contentious vote than the one for Harvey aid.

Trump tweeted last month that he tried to tie the debt ceiling legislation to a veterans reform bill, but top Congressional Republicans, House Speaker Paul Ryan, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConell had not acquiesced.

Mnuchin's assertion directly contradicts White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert, as well as Congressional Republicans, who do not want to the two issues together.

"I think everyone wants a clean supplemental," Bossert told reporters. "...I think that will be separate and distinct from the debt ceiling.

And Rep. Mark Meadows, Chairman of the Conservative House Freedom Caucus, told the Washington Post combining the two issues into one piece of legislation was a "terrible idea."

“The Harvey relief would pass on its own, and to use that as a vehicle to get people to vote for a debt ceiling is not appropriate,” he said.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer issued a joint statement urging bipartisanship on both issues Sunday afternoon, but did not commit to anything outright.

“Providing aid in the wake of Harvey and raising the debt ceiling are both important issues, and Democrats want to work to do both," they said. "Given the interplay between all the issues Congress must tackle in September, Democrats and Republicans must discuss all the issues together and come up with a bipartisan consensus."

Outside of Harvey, Mnuchin told Wallace he was drafting a sanctions package regarding North Korea amid news that the country had detonated a hydrogen bomb as part of its sixth nuclear test.

"I’m going to draft a sanctions package to send to the president for his strong consideration, that anybody that wants to do trade or business with them would be prevented from doing trade or business with us," Mnuchin explained.

President Trump tweeted Sunday that the United States was considering halting trade deals with any country that does business with North Korea. China, which Trump said in an earlier tweet has been "embarrassed" by North Korea, is the country's largest trading partner, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity. Mnuchin said the U.S. would work with China, but "people need to cut off North Korea economically."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE