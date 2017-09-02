Apple’s Sept. 12 Event Is Expected to Debut a Major iPhone Update

After months of speculation, we finally know when Apple will make its next big announcement.

This week, Apple sent invites to media outlets for an event at its Apple Park headquarters on Sept. 12. Apple didn't say what it will announce, but that hasn't stopped countless pundits and industry watchers from guessing.

Most expect that Apple will introduce three new iPhones, including one major update that may be called iPhone 8 or iPhone Edition. Apple is also expected to discuss a new Apple Watch, and perhaps its plans for its HomePod smart home hub that is to go on sale later this year. And since the event will be the first at Apple Park headquarters, look for plenty of discussion about the facility, as well.

But all of this talk about the iPhone and Apple's ( aapl ) upcoming event shouldn't overshadow other big news (and rumors) this week.

This is Fortune ’s weekly roundup of the biggest Apple news this week . Here's last week's roundup .

One more thing... Apple is in discussions to lease office space at The Culver Studios , home to the studio that was used to film Gone With the Wind, Lassie , and other movie classics . It's part of a broader effort by Apple to produce original video content.