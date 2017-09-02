Apple’s Sept. 12 Event Is Expected to Debut a Major iPhone Update

After months of speculation, we finally know when Apple will make its next big announcement.
This week, Apple sent invites to media outlets for an event at its Apple Park headquarters on Sept. 12. Apple didn't say what it will announce, but that hasn't stopped countless pundits and industry watchers from guessing.
Most expect that Apple will introduce three new iPhones, including one major update that may be called iPhone 8 or iPhone Edition. Apple is also expected to discuss a new Apple Watch, and perhaps its plans for its HomePod smart home hub that is to go on sale later this year. And since the event will be the first at Apple Park headquarters, look for plenty of discussion about the facility, as well.
Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter
But all of this talk about the iPhone and Apple's (aapl) upcoming event shouldn't overshadow other big news (and rumors) this week.
This is Fortune’s weekly roundup of the biggest Apple news this week. Here's last week's roundup.
- The biggest news of the week was, of course, Apple's announcement of a press event on Sept. 12. It will also be streamed live online. And given the sheer breadth of expected announcements and its location, Apple's event is getting more attention than similar ones have received in quite some time.
- Apple CEO Tim Cook said this week that his company has a "moral responsibility" to help people, and that governments are becoming "less functional," putting more responsibility on companies and regular citizens to "step up." His comments came amid tragedy in Houston from Hurricane Harvey and violent demonstrations last month in Charlottesville, Va.
- Apple is said to be negotiating with Hollywood studios to bring content to a planned Apple TV set-top box update. However, the studios and Apple are having trouble agreeing on the price customers would pay for movies in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. Apple reportedly wants to charge $20 per download, but the studios want to charge as much as $30.
- Private equity firm Bain Capital reportedly made an $18.2 billion bid this week to acquire Toshiba's chip production unit. The deal, valued at 2 trillion yen (about $18.2 billion), is rumored to include 400 billion yen (about $3.6 billion) from Apple, giving it a large stake in the company if the deal is completed. Apple hasn't confirmed that it's part of the investment.
- Nearly 20 Apple engineers are said to have left the company this week for self-driving car startup Zoox. According to the report, 17 engineers had been working with Apple on self-driving cars but ultimately quit following Apple's decision to ditch efforts to build a vehicle.
- The New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed to Fortune this week that it will switch its officers and personnel to iPhones. The NYPD plans to start giving iPhones to officers this fall. The department is currently using Nokia-branded phones running on Microsoft's Windows Phone operating system. However, Microsoft will no longer update the operating system, prompting the NYPD to switch phones. The department is reportedly hoping to replace 36,000 smartphones.
One more thing...Apple is in discussions to lease office space at The Culver Studios, home to the studio that was used to film Gone With the Wind, Lassie, and other movie classics. It's part of a broader effort by Apple to produce original video content.