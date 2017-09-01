Sheryl Sandberg on Sexist Assumptions, the World’s Best Female Chef, and ‘Jacindamania’

In a new interview with LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg talked about what men can do to help the fight for gender equality. In short: they need to care enough about it to actually take action. Quartz has a run-down of Sandberg's major points , but one in particular caught my attention. Rather than assuming that they know what women want, men should ask them instead.

“Don’t have private conversations where a woman’s pregnant and you say, ‘We’re not going to offer her that job, she’s pregnant.’ Ask her,” Sandberg told Hoffman. “She might decide she doesn’t want to travel more, but she might decide she wants to do it. So often, we take opportunities away from women, because we assume we know what they want, rather than giving them the full opportunities they deserve.”

We talk a lot about sexist stereotyping in terms of gender roles—women portrayed as cooks, cleaners, and caregivers, for instance. But the example Sandberg gives—men making assumptions about what a woman wants based on her life stage or career progress—is just another, slightly more nuanced version of it.

—@clairezillman