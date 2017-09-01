In the wake of Hurricane Harvey , workers at a local Pizza Hut offered to help, despite the challenges.

To bring pizza to hungry families surrounded by flood waters, the manager of a local Pizza Hut , Shayda Habib, and her employees took kayaks to deliver food, the Houston Chronicle reported.

"The people in the houses didn't expect us to come. It was so nice to see their smiles after so much gloom," Habib told the Chronicle .

Pizza Hut even thanked the local location on Twitter for their hard work.

THANK YOU to our Oak Lake Pizza Hut team for their out-of-the-car response to deliver hot pizzas all day to the community they serve. pic.twitter.com/Xmkv9XhrKw - Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) August 30, 2017

The group was able to deliver 120 pizzas to the Village of West Oak in Sugar Land, which is just outside of Houston. Habib, who is also five months pregnant, told HuffPost that she plans to keep doing so , but she's also being careful and making sure she doesn't put her or her soon-to-be-born son in danger by going through high waters.

"One woman was like, 'You’ve got a customer for life,'" Habib told HuffPost. "That made me smile."