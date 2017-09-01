Retail
Search
BitcoinBitcoin Is Getting Crazy Close to Breaking the $5,000 Mark
Bitcoin
Most Powerful WomenL’Oreal’s Fires First Trans Model For Saying White People Are Racist
Absolut Presents #KissWithPride In Partnership With Gay Times
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Fortune 500Microsoft Teases ‘Mixed Reality’ Coming With a Windows 10 Update
Microsoft Holds Its Annual Build Conference
Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey
Photograph by Marcus Yam—Los Angeles Times/Getty Marcus Yam LA Times via Getty Images
Hurricane Harvey

Pizza Hut Workers Deliver Food Via Kayak to Hurricane Victims

Lisa Marie Segarra
11:18 AM ET

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, workers at a local Pizza Hut offered to help, despite the challenges.

To bring pizza to hungry families surrounded by flood waters, the manager of a local Pizza Hut, Shayda Habib, and her employees took kayaks to deliver food, the Houston Chronicle reported.

"The people in the houses didn't expect us to come. It was so nice to see their smiles after so much gloom," Habib told the Chronicle.

Pizza Hut even thanked the local location on Twitter for their hard work.

The group was able to deliver 120 pizzas to the Village of West Oak in Sugar Land, which is just outside of Houston. Habib, who is also five months pregnant, told HuffPost that she plans to keep doing so, but she's also being careful and making sure she doesn't put her or her soon-to-be-born son in danger by going through high waters.

"One woman was like, 'You’ve got a customer for life,'" Habib told HuffPost. "That made me smile."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE