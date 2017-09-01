Michael Dell Gives $36M to Hurricane Harvey Recovery

Michael Dell, the founder and CEO of Dell Technologies , is giving $36 million through the foundation he started his wife Susan.

The Michael and Susan Dell Foundation has committed $1.38 billion since 1999 to non-profits and social enterprises in the United States, India and South Africa. The foundation's Rebuild Texas fund, launched Friday, will seek to raise $100 million for long-term recovery projects in southeast Texas.

Dell tweeted Thursday that a "Texas-sized disaster deserves a Texas-sized response."

A Texas sized disaster deserves a Texas sized response @MSDF_Foundation - Michael Dell (@MichaelDell) August 31, 2017

The foundation's donation is in addition to a financial pledge by Dell Technologies. Earlier this week, the Central Texas-based PC maker said it has committed $500,000 to support the American Red Cross’ and Team Rubicon’s relief efforts. Team Rubicon is an organization that combines military veterans and first responders to deploy emergency teams.

The company is also matching employee donations.