Finance
Search
Hurricane HarveyWe Need to Be Using Drones to Rescue Harvey Victims
Netflix‘La La Land’ Director Plans Another Musical…on Netflix
US-ENTERTAINMENT-HWOF-GOSLING-STONE
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
iPhone 8Are We Ready for a $1,000 iPhone?
Unboxing Apple Inc. iPhone 6s
Insurance

Hurricane Season’s Not Over. Here’s How to Protect Yourself

Chris Morris
12:16 PM ET

For many people in Houston, the headaches of Hurricane Harvey are yet to come. It's wrenching enough to see your destroyed belongings in a flooded home, but having to fight tooth and nail with your insurance company to get fairly compensated for them is an entirely different frustration.

Related

Bitcoin
BitcoinBitcoin Is Getting Crazy Close to Breaking the $5,000 Mark
Bitcoin
Bitcoin Is Getting Crazy Close to Breaking the $5,000 Mark

With Hurricane Irma in the Atlantic already reaching Category 3 classification, people along the East coast of the United States are getting nervous. While it's much too early to know if the storm will be a threat to any state, this is the perfect time to take some preliminary preparative steps.

Hopefully, you've checked your insurance policy at this point—and if you live anywhere close to a shoreline, you've signed up for flood insurance, even if you're not in a flood plain. (This is a big issue in Houston, where many homes and businesses lack that sort of coverage.)

There's a 30-day waiting period before flood insurance goes into effect, so the sooner you buy it, the better your chances of being able to use it if necessary.

One of the most important steps homeowners can take in preparing for a natural disaster, according to the Insurance Information Institute, is to carefully inventory their belongings. Grab a digital camera or your phone and take shots of everything in every room of your home. Be sure to take pictures of serial numbers on electronics and VIN numbers on vehicles. Upload all of those to a cloud service, so they're safe no matter what happens.

At the same time, snap pictures of your insurance policies, along with claim instructions. While these should be taken with you (along with things like birth and marriage certificates, wills and other important documents) in case of an evacuation, it's smart to have a digital copy you can access anywhere. Similarly, dig around for receipts to any big ticket items you have. Include those in your important documents.

Should you have to file a claim, do it as quickly as you can and be as detailed as you can. Include specifics like the brand of item you need to replace (i.e. a Samsung TV costs more than one from RCA) and be incredibly detailed when filing a claim, even including small items you might normally ignore (like, for instance, bars of soap or light bulbs or power strips). Those small claims can add up to significant dollars.

Try not to throw away any items until you've checked with your insurance company. If there's a safety hazard, be sure to photograph the item and show it in context.

Finally, keep a claim diary. You're going to be talking to a lot of different people throughout the claims process. Make notes of who said what and when, including date and time stamps. Those calls might be recorded, so you can use those timestamps to your advantage if there's confusion about what was promised.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE