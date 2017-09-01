Tech
Search
Time Warner CableRecords of 4 Million Time Warner Cable Customers Left Unsecured
Charter Communications Buys Time Warner Cable In $79 Billion Deal
juiceroThe Maker of the Infamous $400 Juicer Is Shutting Down
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Star WarsThese Star Wars Toys Were Made by Entrepreneurs
US-WEATHER-STORM
Trucks make their way through flood waters on a main road leading to the Arkema Inc. chemical plant that was in crisis during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey on August 30, 2017 in Crosby, Texas. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI AFP/Getty Images
Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey Victims to Get Some Help from Video Gamers

Jonathan Vanian
2:24 PM ET

Video gamers will lend their hands to raise funds for people impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Games Done Quick, the organization behind a semi-annual video game tournament for charity, debuted a two-day fundraising tournament on Friday. Unlike the group’s previous tournaments in which people can attend in-person or watch online, the Hurricane Harvey event will be online-only, Games Done Quick said.

The group said any money raised during the event through donations, which begins today at 5 PM EST, will go to the Houston Food Bank to help it distribute food and supplies for those impacted by the hurricane’s devastating toll.

The event will be broadcast from the Amazon-owned (amzn) Twitch video game streaming service, where viewers can see people play 45 classic video games like Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!, Mega Man X, and Donkey Kong Country 2.

Viewers of the video game tournament will have the option to donate to the Houston Food Bank, chat with other viewers, and cheer for the players attempting to break video game records. The tournament involves players trying to play video games as fast as they can in order to break existing time records.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Other organizations raising money to aid hurricane victims include the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation. That organization debuted a relief fund on Friday seeking to raise $100 million to fund various recovery projects in southeast Texas.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE