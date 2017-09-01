Hurricane Harvey Victims to Get Some Help from Video Gamers

Trucks make their way through flood waters on a main road leading to the Arkema Inc. chemical plant that was in crisis during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey on August 30, 2017 in Crosby, Texas.

Trucks make their way through flood waters on a main road leading to the Arkema Inc. chemical plant that was in crisis during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey on August 30, 2017 in Crosby, Texas. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI AFP/Getty Images

Video gamers will lend their hands to raise funds for people impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Games Done Quick, the organization behind a semi-annual video game tournament for charity, debuted a two-day fundraising tournament on Friday. Unlike the group’s previous tournaments in which people can attend in-person or watch online, the Hurricane Harvey event will be online-only, Games Done Quick said .

The group said any money raised during the event through donations, which begins today at 5 PM EST, will go to the Houston Food Bank to help it distribute food and supplies for those impacted by the hurricane’s devastating toll .

It will be streamed live on https://t.co/KDNFEZ4yvE starting Friday at 8PM EDT! - Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) August 31, 2017

The event will be broadcast from the Amazon-owned ( amzn ) Twitch video game streaming service, where viewers can see people play 45 classic video games like Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out! , Mega Man X , and Donkey Kong Country 2 .

Viewers of the video game tournament will have the option to donate to the Houston Food Bank, chat with other viewers, and cheer for the players attempting to break video game records. The tournament involves players trying to play video games as fast as they can in order to break existing time records.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Other organizations raising money to aid hurricane victims include the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation. That organization debuted a relief fund on Friday seeking to raise $100 million to fund various recovery projects in southeast Texas.