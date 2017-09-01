Apple on Thursday announced plans to hold a "special event" on September 12 , where the company is expected to unveil new iPhones. But even if you didn't get an invite to the show, there are a myriad of ways to watch it.

One of the easiest ways to watch the event live is to go to Apple's special Events page , allowing users to stream the show from Apple.com. To do so, users will need to surf to that page on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch running Safari and iOS version 7.0 or later. Mac and Windows users can also watch in the browser. Mac users will need to run a device with OS X 10.8.5 or newer, as well as Safari 6.0.5 or later. PC users are only able to watch the show in the browser from the Microsoft Edge browser in Windows 10.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune ’s technology newsletter

If those options don't sound appealing, there's another option.

Fourth-generation Apple TV owners can access an app on the set-top box to watch the show live. That app, called Apple ( aapl ) Events, will carry the stream, so users can simply boot it up and watch the keynote. Those who own a second- or third-generation Apple TV will need software version 6.2 or later to stream the show.

If you don't have time to catch the live stream, but want to stay in the know about Apple's announcements, be sure to check out Fortune on September 12 with all the latest news and analysis.