Tech
Search
BitcoinBitcoin Is Getting Crazy Close to Breaking the $5,000 Mark
Bitcoin
Most Powerful WomenL’Oreal’s Fires First Trans Model For Saying White People Are Racist
Absolut Presents #KissWithPride In Partnership With Gay Times
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Fortune 500Microsoft Teases ‘Mixed Reality’ Coming With a Windows 10 Update
Microsoft Holds Its Annual Build Conference
Fortune 500

Here’s How to Watch Apple’s iPhone Event on September 12

Don Reisinger
11:16 AM ET

Apple on Thursday announced plans to hold a "special event" on September 12, where the company is expected to unveil new iPhones. But even if you didn't get an invite to the show, there are a myriad of ways to watch it.

One of the easiest ways to watch the event live is to go to Apple's special Events page, allowing users to stream the show from Apple.com. To do so, users will need to surf to that page on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch running Safari and iOS version 7.0 or later. Mac and Windows users can also watch in the browser. Mac users will need to run a device with OS X 10.8.5 or newer, as well as Safari 6.0.5 or later. PC users are only able to watch the show in the browser from the Microsoft Edge browser in Windows 10.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

If those options don't sound appealing, there's another option.

Fourth-generation Apple TV owners can access an app on the set-top box to watch the show live. That app, called Apple (aapl) Events, will carry the stream, so users can simply boot it up and watch the keynote. Those who own a second- or third-generation Apple TV will need software version 6.2 or later to stream the show.

If you don't have time to catch the live stream, but want to stay in the know about Apple's announcements, be sure to check out Fortune on September 12 with all the latest news and analysis.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE