Good morning, Broadsheet readers! We meet the superstar editor of Teen Vogue, Kendall Jenner strikes a new deal, and Harriet Tubman may not make it onto the $20 after all. Enjoy your long weekend! The Broadsheet will be back in your inbox on Tuesday.

EVERYONE'S TALKING • The $20 question. In a CNBC interview, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin declined to say whether he supports his predecessor’s decision to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill. “Ultimately we will be looking at this issue," said Mnuchin. "It’s not something that I’m focused on at the moment." The statement was perhaps unsurprising, given that President Trump has previously expressed his fondness for Andrew Jackson—the U.S. president who would likely be kicked off the $20 to make room for Tubman. While many have argued that Jackson—a slaveholder who proposed removing Native Americans from the U.S.—deserves to be removed, Trump has called the plan to replace him with Tubman "pure political correctness." (The president suggested putting Tubman on the $2.) Mnuchin's refusal to commit to putting America's most famous abolitionist on the bill carries extra weight in the wake of the president's controversial comments blaming the violence at the white nationalist protest in Charlottesville “both sides.” As he skirted the question, Mnuchin told CNBC, "Right now we have a lot more important issues to focus on." That may be true, but to dismiss the opportunity to put the first ever black woman on a U.S. bank note as unimportant would be a grave mistake. Fortune

ALSO IN THE HEADLINES • A fashion force. Elaine Welteroth, editor in chief of Teen Vogue, is the youngest-ever EIC at Condé Nast (she was hired at 29) and only the second black woman to run one of the company's magazines. Under her watch, the publication has transformed from a standard teen fashion mag to something of a political and cultural force. New York Times • Catcalls and the Constitution. Novelist and former Bear Stearns exec Maureen Sherry weighs in on the debate on street harassment laws, arguing that the U.S. shouldn't make catcalling and other harassment illegal. "As protected under the Constitution, we have the right, however moronic, to say what we’d like," she writes. "And as much as hearing something repulsive hurts, it’s more important to maintain this right than to make exceptions to it." Fortune • Looking at transparency. Following yesterday's news that the Trump administration has decided to scrap an equal pay rule enacted by President Obama, the New York Times' Claire Cain Miller digs into the data on pay transparency. Her conclusion: There is evidence that transparency leads to smaller gender pay gaps, though it can also have unintended consequences, like lowering morale or spurring people to look for other jobs. New York Times • Undercover underwear deal. In recent years, reality show star-turned model Kendall Jenner has been one of the most high profile women to appear in Victoria Secret's annual fashion show. But she may have to skip this year: TMZ is reporting that Jenner signed a "multi-million dollar deal"—complete with non-compete clause—with upscale brand La Perla. Fortune MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Marcy Klevorn has been promoted to EVP and president of mobility for Ford, replacing James Hackett has been named CEO.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT • Life at LifeZette. The Daily Beast reports that multiple employees and former employees of LifeZett—the news site founded by talk-radio host Laura Ingraham—say the company's CEO, Peter Anthony, has repeatedly made sexually suggestive comments about female employees. Anthony denies the allegations. Daily Beast • World's Best. Meet Ana Roš, the culinary force behind Slovenian restaurant Hiša Franko and winner of the 2017 Best Female Chef award from the World's 50 Best Restaurants. Bloomberg • Kode Kamp. Karlie Kloss talks about the growth of her coding initiative, which launched in 2014 with scholarships for 21 girls to attend a coding program. Since then more than 400 girls have gone through the Kode With Klossy summer camps. Fast Company Share today's Broadsheet with a friend.

Looking for previous Broadsheets? Click here.

ON MY RADAR The White House quietly removes sexual assault report from its website Huffington Post The Internet is not impressed with the all-girls Lord of the Flies remake Time 5 ways to honor Princess Diana's legacy Fortune