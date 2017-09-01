Leadership
Search
Hurricane HarveyWe Need to Be Using Drones to Rescue Harvey Victims
Netflix‘La La Land’ Director Plans Another Musical…on Netflix
US-ENTERTAINMENT-HWOF-GOSLING-STONE
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
InsuranceHurricane Season’s Not Over. Here’s How to Protect Yourself
Residents wade with their belongings through flood waters brought by Tropical Storm Harvey in Northwest Houston
On Leading

General Mills CEO on Leading the Company Through Rough Times

Erika Santoro
12:58 PM ET

Running a Big Food company isn’t easy. But Jeff Harmening is excited to be the new CEO at General Mills, the maker of everything from Cheerios and Betty Crocker cake mix to Yoplait yogurt and Haagen-Dazs ice cream.

He says he has big plans to change things at the struggling food giant. “We decided not to develop a long range plan,” he says. “We developed a plan to win.”

Just two months into the CEO job, Harmening has been giving pep talks to the company’s 39,000 employees. He doesn’t sugar coat the challenges. Sales have been falling for the past two years and 2016 revenues tumbled 6.5% to $16 billion dollars.

Harmening’s leadership approach is having what he calls “candid” talks with employees. “We didn’t have the kind of year we wanted,” he tells them. “Let’s be candid about that. Let’s develop a plan that we believe can get us to winning.”

So how does a 150-year-old company play to win? Harmening’s recipe calls for a large scoop of innovation. “I think one of the keys for us to be successful is making sure everybody in the company knows they can innovate,” he explains. “And innovation doesn’t necessarily just mean new products. It’s doing things differently. It means adapting to the change that’s around us.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE