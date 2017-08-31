Tech
Search
Term SheetTerm Sheet — Thursday, August 31
HealthFDA Recalls 465,000 Pacemakers on Hacking Fears
Doctor examining pacemaker on chest x-ray
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Wells FargoThe Wells Fargo Fake Accounts Scandal Just Got a Lot Worse
Wells Fargo Reports Quarterly Earnings Rise 13 Percent
WGL 2017- Lisa Su
AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su unveils new details about upcoming Ryzen processors and delivers the first demonstration of next-generation graphics architecture “Vega” paired with a Ryzen processor at the company’s New Horizon event on December 13, 2016. Drew DeGennaro/AMD
AMD

Why the AMD-Intel Battle Is Good for All of Us

Aaron Pressman
9:38 AM ET

This article first appeared in Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the top tech news. Sign up here.

Another day, another stunning microprocessor announcement. Good morning, Aaron in for Adam.

Advanced Micro Devices is unveiling its Ryzen Pro line of CPU chips today in an industry that seems to be trying to set a world record for segmenting its customers. AMD says the new chips, which are aimed at high-performance desktop workstations, are "up to 62%" faster than "select competing products" at tasks like encoding video and rendering 3-D pictures.

Of course, Intel announced its own line of revamped workstation CPUs, called the Xeon W series, just on Tuesday. And that's no coincidence. The two chip makers have been slugging it out with dueling debuts all year long.

Related

Doctor examining pacemaker on chest x-ray
HealthFDA Recalls 465,000 Pacemakers on Hacking Fears
Health
FDA Recalls 465,000 Pacemakers on Hacking Fears

AMD started with the basic Ryzen CPU line for desktops, then brought forth its Epyc chip for servers, followed by a souped-up super Ryzen called Threadripper, then a graphics chip called Vega and now the Ryzen Pro. Still to come are laptop chips that combine Ryzen and Vega. All are the fruits of several years of crash development under CEO Lisa Su to restore AMD to its former glory as a strong and innovative #2 supplier in the PC market.

Intel (intc) has chosen to compete by going tit-for-tat, matching every announcement from AMD with one of its own, but usually with a longer delay until its chips reach market. AMD's (amd) Threadripper that went on sale this month has 16 cores? A new Core i9 Extreme Edition from Intel will have 18 cores, but won't arrive until October. Tuesday's spec-release by Intel of its W-series, which won't arrive until the fourth quarter, had some observers complaining all the company had done was repackage some of its Xeon server chips in new boxes.

"Significant work was done to redo the box art to add a -W to the mix and put the word workstation on too, it is longer than server so many marketing dollars were spent," the chip news site Semiaccurate opined. "Luckily for humanity the job was accomplished with minimal loss of life."

In the end, the revived competition will be good for all of us. We get more computing power at a lower cost sooner. But that doesn't mean every new release is a game changer.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE