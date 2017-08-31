Entertainment
six flags georgia rollercoaster hybrid
Twisted Cyclone at Six Flags Over Georgia – just outside of Atlanta – will feature three inversions, which will send guests flipping head-over-heels, plus 10 airtime moments, a reverse cobra roll and other features, while riding along a steel track on a wooden roller coaster structure. Twisted Cyclone is set to debut in the spring of 2018. Business Wire/Six Flags Over Georgia
six flags over georgia

New Wood and Steel Hybrid Rollercoaster Coming to Six Flags

Rachel Lewis
9:59 AM ET

Atlanta's biggest theme park — Six Flags Over Georgia — is expanding its use of hybrid technology by opening a new wooden and steel rollercoaster next year.

The Twisted Cyclone will drop riders at 75 degrees from a height of nearly 100 feet in coaster trains that are modeled on a classic 1960s sports convertible. It has three upside down inversions and 10 airtime moments along approximately 2,400 feet of track.

Six Flags Over Georgia was the first park to introduce the wooden structure and steel track hybrid — a combination which they say makes the ride more smooth and thrilling.

"This state-of-the-art hybrid coaster is an absolute game-changer," said Park President Dale Kaetzel in a statement. "Our guests are going to be blown away by the unbelievable features of this coaster."

Construction of the new rollercoaster is already underway and the ride is expected to open in spring 2018.

