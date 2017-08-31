Princess Diana’s Life in Photos: From Tomboy to People’s Princess

Photography
Search
drug pricesIs $475,000 Too High a Price for Novartis’s ‘Historic’ Cancer Gene Therapy?
Most Powerful Women5 Ways to Honor Princess Diana’s Legacy
Kensington Palace On The 20th Anniversary Of The Death Of Princess Diana
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Fortune 500Microsoft Remains Top Dog in This Software Business Thanks to LinkedIn
Young Princess Diana
Diana Frances Spencer was born on July 1, 1961 to John Spencer, the (eventual) 8th Earl Spencer and his first wife, Frances (later, Frances Shand Kydd). She was the fourth of five children, but her brother, John, died in infancy. She had two older sisters, Sarah and Jane, and one younger brother, Charles, who is now the 9th Earl Spencer.Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
Young Princess Diana
Little Princess
Princess Diana Posing with Croquet Mallet
Diana Spencer
Lady Diana Spencer age 19 at the Young England Kindergarten
Royal Family-To-Be
Diana and Charles with Princess Grace of Monaco, 1981
In memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, who was killed in an automobile accident in Paris, France on August 31, 1997.
Today
Royal Wedding Charles And Diana
Charles and Diana on Honeymoon
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales
Charles Diana Ayers Rock
Missing Diana - Her Style
Anwar Hussein Collection
Diana And Harry Majorca
Anwar Hussein Archive Collection
Cartier International Polo Day
Diana, William &amp; Harry At Thorpe Park
Princess Diana waering Catherine Walker
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales
In memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, who was killed in an automobile accident in Paris, France on August 31, 1997.
Princess Diana(L), her sons Harry(2nd L)
Princess Diana In Lahore, Pakistan - April 1996
Diana Visits AIDS Patients
Diana Giving Speech
Diana, Princess of Wales wearing protective body armour and
Diana And Stepmother Raine Spencer At Christies
Diana Sarajevo Sunday 4
Flower Bouquets for the Late Princess Diana
Diana Frances Spencer was born on July 1, 1961 to John Spencer, the (eventual) 8th Earl Spencer and his first wife, Fran
... VIEW MORE

Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
1 of 30
Most Powerful Women

Princess Diana’s Life in Photos: From Tomboy to People’s Princess

Diana Pearl,People
11:11 AM ET

Princess Diana’s stunning transition from young girl to royal mom to global humanitarian.

This gallery previously appeared on People.com.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE