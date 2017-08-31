Leadership
Search
catcallingFrance Wants to Outlaw Catcalling. Here’s Why the U.S. Shouldn’t.
US-OFFBEAT-NYC
Fortune 500How Home Depot Braced for (and Profited From) Harvey’s Impact
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Most Powerful WomenKendall Jenner Won’t Be in This Year’s Victoria’s Secret Show. Here’s Why
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
President Donald Trump and President Sauli Niinistö of Finland, during their joint press conference in Washington, DC.
President Trump talks about NAFTA as he holds a joint press conference on Aug. 28, 2017 in Washington, DC.  Bill O'Leary—The Washington Post/Getty Images
Donald Trump

Donald Trump Pledges $1 Million of His Own Money to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

Alana Abramson
4:37 PM ET

President Donald Trump is donating $1 million of his own wealth to Hurricane Harvey victims, the White House said Thursday.

"He'll pledge proudly $1 million of his own personal money to help the people of both Texas and Louisiana," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters. She added that the President wanted the White House reporters' input on how best to donate the funds.

Related

2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
Most Powerful WomenKendall Jenner Won’t Be in This Year’s Victoria’s Secret Show. Here’s Why
Most Powerful Women
Kendall Jenner Won’t Be in This Year’s Victoria’s Secret Show. Here’s Why

If he makes such a contribution, Trump would join a handful of other notable figures who have donated in the wake of Harvey. Pro football player J.J. Watt has collected over $10 million for recovery efforts, actress Sandra Bullock donated $1 million to the Red Cross, and business leader Michael Dell says he's planning a contribution as well.

Still, Trump has not always followed through on his philanthropic promises. In January of 2016, the then-candidate skipped a primary debate to hold his own fundraiser for veterans in Iowa. He repeatedly stated that he had raised $6 million for the group, and that he had personally donated $1 million. But an investigation by the Washington Post found no evidence Trump had actually donated that money, despite his campaign manager's insistence otherwise. Trump ultimately donated the funds in May of 2016 following media scrutiny.

But Trump has so far kept his promise to refuse a salary as President. As Politifact reports, he donated his first quarter salary to the National Park Service and his second quarter salary to the Department of Education.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE