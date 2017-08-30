Happy Birthday, Warren Buffett. Here’s How Much You Earned Each Day of Your Life

Warren Buffett has a lot to celebrate today.

Not only is it the 87th birthday of the man known as the Oracle of Omaha, it's also his 11th wedding anniversary. But it's a safe bet both celebrations will be low-key, in Buffett's hallmark style—maybe with a trip to Dairy Queen (where he can use the BOGO Blizzard coupon the company offers Fan Club members).

With an estimated net worth of $76.8 billion dollars, Buffett, the new largest shareholder of Bank of America , has earned more than $2.4 million for every day he has walked this earth. So what has changed since the day he was born in Omaha? A lot.

Dow Jones Industrial Average

Aug. 29, 1930: 240.42

Aug. 29, 2017: 21,865.37

Inflation-adjusted value of $114 (the amount Buffett paid for his first investment - three shares of Cities Services Preferred)

1930: $1,670.99

2017: $114

Price of a gallon of gas

1930: 10 cents

2017: $3.325

Average American net income

1930: $ 4,887

2015 (most recent year available): $53,889

Of course, today's not just about Buffett. On his 76th birthday, he married Astrid Menks, his longtime companion, in a small private ceremony. The modern gift suggestion for 11 years is diamonds, but Buffett's not a showy person, so he may opt for the more traditional steel.

After all, he does own a steel company .