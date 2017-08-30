Luxury
Search
HealthHyatt’s Wellness Program Is Going to the Next Level With Fitness Brand Exhale Spa
Most Powerful WomenIvanka Trump Backs White House Decision to Stop Obama’s Equal Pay Rule
Ivanka Trump And White House Officials Hold A Listening Session With Military Spouses
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
The LedgerUber’s New CEO Is a Bitcoin Fan
Annual Allen And Co. Investors Meeting Draws CEO's And Business Leaders To Sun Valley, Idaho
Warren Buffett

Happy Birthday, Warren Buffett. Here’s How Much You Earned Each Day of Your Life

Chris Morris
10:31 AM ET

Warren Buffett has a lot to celebrate today.

Not only is it the 87th birthday of the man known as the Oracle of Omaha, it's also his 11th wedding anniversary. But it's a safe bet both celebrations will be low-key, in Buffett's hallmark style—maybe with a trip to Dairy Queen (where he can use the BOGO Blizzard coupon the company offers Fan Club members).

With an estimated net worth of $76.8 billion dollars, Buffett, the new largest shareholder of Bank of America, has earned more than $2.4 million for every day he has walked this earth. So what has changed since the day he was born in Omaha? A lot.

Dow Jones Industrial Average

Aug. 29, 1930: 240.42

Aug. 29, 2017: 21,865.37

Inflation-adjusted value of $114 (the amount Buffett paid for his first investment - three shares of Cities Services Preferred)

1930: $1,670.99

2017: $114

Price of a gallon of gas

1930: 10 cents

2017: $3.325

Average American net income

1930: $4,887

2015 (most recent year available): $53,889

Of course, today's not just about Buffett. On his 76th birthday, he married Astrid Menks, his longtime companion, in a small private ceremony. The modern gift suggestion for 11 years is diamonds, but Buffett's not a showy person, so he may opt for the more traditional steel.

After all, he does own a steel company.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE