Tickets for Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway Debut Go On Sale Today

And you thought getting Hamilton tickets was hard....

Bruce Springsteen will make his Broadway debut on Oct. 3 in the appropriately titled Springsteen on Broadway . Tickets go on sale today —Aug. 30—at 10 am ET. But if you haven't pre-registered for them already, you're already out of luck.

In order to combat the bots that scalpers use to inflate ticket prices, Ticketmaster and Springsteen used a new program called "Ticketmaster Verifed Fan." Registration for that ended on Aug. 27, though. A random group of fans who did register received a text message with a code that will give them a shot at a ticket earlier today. And Ticketmaster says don't expect any leftovers.

"The #VerifiedFan Onsale is the only way to get tickets for Springsteen on Broadway and registering does not guarantee you will receive a code or have the ability to purchase tickets," the company said.

While the bot-battling program is meant to ensure that true fans get tickets, the lure of a big payday might be more enticing for some of them. The box office price for tickets for Springsteen on Broadway will range from $75 to $850. Resale prices are likely to be significantly higher.

The performance, which will house itself at the Walter Kerr Theater, is less a play than a solo concert with spoken interludes. Springsteen will play five shows a week through Nov. 26.

“I wanted to do some shows that were as personal and as intimate as possible,” says Springsteen. "I chose Broadway for this project because it has the beautiful old theaters which seemed like the right setting for what I have in mind. In fact, with one or two exceptions, the 960 seats of the Walter Kerr Theatre is probably the smallest venue I’ve played in the last 40 years."