Bruce Springsteen Broadway Tickets Selling for Thousands On Stubhub

Musician Bruce Springsteen performs on stage at the New York Comedy Festival and the Bob Woodruff Foundation's 9th Annual Stand Up For Heroes Event on November 10, 2015 in New York City. Ilya S. Savenok Getty Images for Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science

Tickets for Bruce Springsteen's Springsteen on Broadway show are going for thousands of dollars on resale websites despite Ticketmaster's best efforts to prevent such activity.

Listings on popular resale platform StubHub show hundreds of tickets available for the Boss' broadway debut, with prices ranging from $1,500 to over $2,000. The tickets have face values ranging from $75 to $850, according to the show's website.

Tickets for the much-anticipated Springsteen show went on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. Ticketmaster tried to put the kibosh on resellers through a program called Ticketmaster Verified Fan, an effort by the company to clamp down on so-called "scalper bots" software. Ticket resellers often use such software to buy tickets to popular shows and concerts en masse, then resell them at a premium. With Ticketmaster Verified Fan, Springsteen fans had to register for a code enabling them to buy a ticket. Registration for that program ended on August 27.

Ticketmaster did not immediately return Fortune's request for comment.

Previews for the show begin on October 3, and it officially opens on October 12. It was originally supposed to close on November 26, but Ticketmaster said on Twitter Wednesday that the run had been extended until February 3, 2018. Springsteen is expected to play five shows per week.