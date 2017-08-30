Tech
Search
PayPalPayPal’s New Credit Card Offers 2% Cash Back
The PayPal Holdings Inc. Campus Ahead Of Earnings Figures
Fortune 500How Google Can Help You Save Money on Your Next Vacation
US-TRAVEL-DELTA-PASSENGERS
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Hurricane HarveyVenezuela Offers $5 Million to Aid Harvey Victims Via Citgo
Views Of Tankers &amp; Refineries As Oil Trades Near 12-Year Low
Fortune 500

Amazon Echo Sells Out Amid Refresh Speculation

Don Reisinger
11:47 AM ET

An Amazon Echo sell out has fueled speculation the online retailer might have a refresh in the works.

Would-be Amazon Echo customers have discovered that the device is currently listed as sold out on the company's website. As of this writing, Amazon is listing the smart home hub's next availability at September 4.

While a sell-out would normally mean little, there has been some speculation over the last few months that Amazon could be working on an "Echo 2," a second-generation update to the appliance. Those reports were further bolstered on Tuesday by an email sent to developers for the popular, Amazon-owned video site Twitch, which mentioned an "Amazon Echo 2."

According to The Verge, which earlier reported on the sell-out, Twitch informed the technology news site that the mention of an Echo 2 was simply a typo and did not refer to an actual device.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

Amazon's Echo is both a virtual assistant and speaker. The onboard assistant Alexa can be used to control smart home device, like thermostats and lights, and can also play music and audiobooks, among other content, through its speaker. While the Echo has proven popular, it's been largely unchanged over the last two years since its release.

Amazon (amzn) typically sells the Echo for $180, but recently launched a limited-time sale, bringing its price down to $100. Amazon has also started selling the Echo in its Whole Foods stores.

It's unknown whether all of that would amount to a smoking gun. It's possible that Amazon's reduced pricing and Whole Foods offer might have depleted its online stock. It's also possible that, like other companies, Amazon is simply trying to thin out its stock in anticipation of a refresh it could release sometime soon.

But only Amazon knows the real plan. And so far, the company won't say what its future plans might be.

"We’re working hard to get back in stock as quickly as possible," an Amazon spokesman told Fortune. "I’m not able to speculate on future plans or our roadmap."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE