Finance
Search
JapanJapan’s Deputy Prime Minister Retracts Hitler Comment
Japan's Deputy Prime Minister And Finance Minister Taro Aso Speaks On North Korea's Missile Passing Over Japan
Hurricane HarveyPresident Trump Visits Devastated Texas as Hurricane Harvey Rages on
US-TRUMP-WEATHER-STORM
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
BrexitBritain to Fund More Life Sciences as Brexit Approaches
Himalaya Drug Co. Campus And Research And Development Facilities
Bank of America

Warren Buffett is Now Bank of America’s Top Shareholder

Reuters
Aug 29, 2017

Warren Buffett 's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (brk.a) has become Bank of America Corp's (bac) largest shareholder by exercising its right to acquire 700 million shares at a steep discount, more than tripling an investment it made six years ago.

Berkshire is now the largest shareholder in the second- and third-largest U.S. banks, with stakes of roughly 6.6% in Bank of America and 10% in Wells Fargo & Co (wfcnp), according to Reuters data.

It also has an interest in JPMorgan Chase & Co (jpm), the largest U.S. bank, where Todd Combs, one of Buffett 's deputy portfolio managers, is a director.

Bank of America on Tuesday said Berkshire exercised warrants to acquire its shares for roughly $7.14 each, well below their closing price of $23.58, down 14 cents from Monday. The announcement was made after U.S. markets closed.

To pay for the shares, Berkshire swapped $5 billion of Bank of America preferred stock it had bought in August 2011.

Its new common shares are worth roughly $16.5 billion, giving Berkshire a roughly $11.5 billion paper profit.

Berkshire owns more than 90 businesses such as the Geico car insurer, Dairy Queen ice cream and the BNSF railroad.

Buffett has run the Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate since 1965. The billionaire turns 87 on Wednesday.

The swap was made possible by Bank of America's decision in June to boost its dividend 60%, after the Charlotte, North Carolina-based lender passed a Federal Reserve "stress test" of its ability to navigate tough markets.

It also vindicates Buffett 's confidence in Bank of America Chief Executive Brian Moynihan, who accepted his money when the bank was only midway through cleaning up balance sheet and litigation issues tied to the U.S. housing and financial crises.

"In 2011, we welcomed Berkshire Hathaway as a shareholder, and we appreciate their continued support now as our largest common shareholder," Moynihan said in a statement on Tuesday.

Berkshire will collect $336 million of annual dividends from Bank of America, more than the $300 million generated by the preferred stock. It also receives close to $800 million of annual dividends from Wells Fargo.

Some of Berkshire's other large equity investments are American Express Co (amxef), Apple Inc (aapl), Coca-Cola Co (ko) and Kraft Heinz Co (khc).

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE