Uber CEO on Gender Equality, Trump Sued Over Transgender Ban, Meet Baby Zuck

• The dish on Dara. While Uber's new CEO is not a woman, he will nevertheless be tasked with turning around the company's culture, which has been called hostile to female employees. Here's what we know so far about the track record of the ride-hailing app's new chief, Dara Khosrowshahi, who most recently led travel bookings website Expedia:

ALSO IN THE HEADLINES

• A win for VC in CA. While the law is clear about protecting employees who are sexually harassed at work, it doesn't do much to help entrepreneurs who receive unwanted advances from investors. That may soon change in California, where the legislature will consider a bill that would add investors to the list of professionals who can be held liable for harassment. Fortune

• Secretary Haley? With Rex Tillerson apparently on the outs with the White House after his comment that President Trump "speaks for himself" on the violence in Charlottesville, there's plenty of speculation about whether he'll retain his post as secretary of state—and if not, who might replace him. One name that's come up again and again: U.S. ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley. Fortune

• Trump sued...twice. President Donald Trump was sued twice on Monday over his plan to ban transgender soldiers from the U.S. military. The suits, which were brought by the American Civil Liberties Union and the Human Rights Campaign, claim the president's plan violates the Equal Protection clause of the Constitution. The groups are seeking court orders barring the enforcement of the ban and preventing transgender service members from being discharged, blocked from promotion, or denied medical care. Fortune

• Dear baby Zuck. Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan announced Monday the birth of their second daughter, August. The couple publicly posted a letter they wrote to her, urging the newest addition to their family to take advantage of her childhood and expressing optimism for the future world she will inhabit. Read it in full here: Fortune

MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Joyus founder Sukhinder Singh Cassidy has joined the board of Urban Outfitters.