Term Sheet — Tuesday, August 29

FLUSH WITH CASH: Leonard Green & Partner will acquire CPA Global, an intellectual services provider, from Cinven for about £2.4 billion ($3.10 billion) including debt. Five years ago, Cinven bought the company for £950 million ($1.2 billion). As more cash pours into the sector, the deal is the latest sign PE firms are willing to pay higher prices to outbid rivals. The Financial Times has more here .

CROSSING PATHS: As I noted yesterday , soon-to-be Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is an investor in Convoy , a company that has been referred to as the “Uber for trucking.” When Khosrowshahi takes the top job at the ride-hailing company, he might have to divest his shares in Convoy. Why? Because Uber ( of course ) has a competing platform called, Uber Freight , a service that matches truckers with freight loads.

Khosrowshahi invested in Convoy back in 2015 when it raised $2.5 million in seed funding. The startup has now raised more than $80 million in total venture capital. Garrett Camp, an Uber co-founder and board member, was also a Convoy investor before having to divest his shares in June, according to Recode . There’s been some speculation that Convoy could make for an attractive acquisition for Uber down the line, but for now, the two remain competitors.

TBH it’s getting hard to keep track of who’s invested in whom in the already-incestous ride-hailing space (looking at you, Apple, Didi & Uber ).

HARASSMENT: California is looking to crack down on sexual harassment involving venture capitalists. Although laws have been passed in order to protect employees who have been the victims of unwanted advances at work, not much has been done for entrepreneurs facing a similar situation with an investor.

Now, the California legislature will consider a bill that would add the word “investor” to a list a list of professionals who can be held liable for harassment. The state has already carved out similar provisions to include positions such as landlords, teachers, and real estate agents.

As Erin said previously , “Making it illegal for VCs to harass entrepreneurs is an important loophole to close. Changing a culture that allows harassment and discrimination to flourish will be more difficult.”

