Kathy Griffin is no longer contrite about her controversial photoshoot in May that depicted a severed head that strongly resembled President Donald Trump.

"I am no longer sorry. The whole outrage was BS, the whole thing got so blown out of proportion," Griffin told the Australian television show Sunrise . "I lost everybody."

"I don't apologize for that photo anymore," she continued. "We have real things to deal with."

Griffin had apologized for her controversial photo in May, acknowledging that she had overstepped her boundaries. But the damage had already been done. CNN fired her as the longtime co-host of its New Years Eve show, the President tweeted about the upset it caused his 11-year-old son Barron, and Melania Trump's spokesperson released a statement questioning Griffin's mental health.

"I'm gonna be honest, he broke me," Griffin said tearfully at the time in a press conference following the First Family's comments.