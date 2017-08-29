Finance
Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey Damage Estimates Keep Climbing

Bloomberg
2:11 PM ET

Estimates for damages caused by Hurricane Harvey are climbing with the storm poised to regain strength in the Gulf of Mexico before crashing back on land.

Risk modeler Chuck Watson of Enki Research on Tuesday lifted his projection for economic losses to $42 billion, up about $12 billion from Monday.

“We have assumed more damage and obstruction to the drainage and flood-control systems than was the case yesterday,” he said in a note to clients.

Analysts including David Havens at Imperial Capital have estimated the costs could top $100 billion, potentially causing more havoc than Hurricane Katrina in 2005, which spurred at least $118 billion of losses. About 47 percent of that was insured, while insurance brokers have said a lower portion of Harvey’s costs will be covered because regular homeowners’ policies don’t include flood damage.

“You’re not going to lose everything,” Watson said by phone. Those assuming more than $100 billion in damages are “assuming a lot of structures are going to be totaled with 100 percent losses rather than partial losses.”

