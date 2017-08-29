Energy
Search
HollywoodHollywood Is About to Post Its Worst Summer Box Office in Recent Memory
Empty Movie Theater
Donald TrumpThe Roots of Trump’s Hypocrisy
President Trump Holds Joint News Conference With President Of Finland
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Major League BaseballHere’s How MLB Uses Videoconferencing for its Biggest Games
2017 World Baseball Classic Pool F: Game 6 - United States v. Dominican Republic
Hurricane Harvey

Harvey Officially Sets Rainfall Record for Tropical Cyclones

Reuters
3:52 PM ET

Tropical Storm Harvey has set a rainfall record for tropical cyclones for the continental United States, with 49.32 inches of rain observed at a location southeast of Houston, the National Weather Service said on Tuesday.

The previous record for the lower 48 states was established in 1978 by cyclone Amelia, in Medina, Texas, according to the NWS Houston Twitter account. A NWS advisory released earlier on Tuesday said the record was for Texas.

The record for a cyclone in what is now the entire United States was set in 1950, when Hurricane Hiki dropped 52 inches of rain on Hawaii, a spokeswoman for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said. Hawaii was a U.S. territory then and became a state in 1959.

A total of 14 observed locales had received more than 40 inches of rain as of 11 a.m. EDT during Harvey, NWS said.

The reports are preliminary, it noted.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE