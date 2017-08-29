This article first appeared in Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the top tech news. Sign up here.

Good morning. Aaron in for Adam today.

From a peak of over $65 a share back in the fall of 2013, Whole Foods Market's stock went on a long, bumpy slide for the next few years. Before Jeff Bezos came along in June, the stock was languishing in the $30s, analysts were questioning the company's ability to compete and an activist hedge fund was prodding for a shake up from CEO and co-founder John Mackey.

"Competition has caught up to Whole Foods," the Wall Street Journal observed in a lengthy April 12 feature . "And Mr. Mackey is being forced to try conventional grocery-store pricing and other supermarket tactics to reverse his company’s flagging fortunes."

Then came Jeff.

Amazon's ( amzn ) $42 a share takeover, now completed, was a boon for recent investors but a loss for longer-term shareholders.

Now its feels like Whole Foods' history of struggling and failing is being erased, with breathless depictions of the much-needed price cutting that took effect on Monday. "Amazon Doesn’t Need to Make Money on Groceries," the Journal wrote . "Amazon slashes prices at Whole Foods to kill off Walmart and Kroger ," tech news site the Next Web offered .

But a quick visit to the local Whole Foods showed those takes are probably way off-base. Yes, there are signs around the store about Amazon-mandated price cuts on items like organic avocados and peanut butter. But I'd estimate something like 99.9% of the prices on items remain the same as they were on Sunday. The fancy sourdough bread we like was still $6 a loaf, a big bag of Kettle Krinkle Cut chips remained $5.39 and, dare I admit it, our new puppy's favorite all-natural dog treats were still $11.99 a bag.

Less some brilliant, Amazon-only retailing strategy, the move is a staple of the grocery business. Suburban supermarkets practically invented the loss leader as a tactic to bring in more shoppers who would then fill their carts mostly with full priced items. It's a smart strategy that still works–and exactly the kind of "conventional grocery-store pricing and other supermarket tactics" that Mackey failed to appreciate.