Term Sheet — Monday, August 28

DAY 1

Nice to formally meet you all. Although technically, we already know each other -- for the past few months, I’ve been doing the deal section of Term Sheet. Literally started from the bottom (of this newsletter), and now we’re here...

A little about me: I joined Fortune in 2014. I’ve covered entrepreneurship, venture capital, and Uber. I hosted a Facebook Live series called “ Founder Friday ,” and worked on some of your favorite Fortune lists including 40 Under 40 and The Fortune Entrepreneurs . Previously, I worked at OZY, CNN, and USA Today.

First, a thank you to Dan and Erin, who have been great mentors along the way. I’m excited to follow in their footsteps. Term Sheet will continue to skew toward venture, startup, and tech deals, but it will have my voice, my opinions, and more than a few sarcastic comments weaved throughout.

With that said, your feedback is invaluable to me -- especially in these early days. Send me the good, the bad, and the ugly. I’ll need it all to carry on this newsletter’s legacy as the place where you’ll find the most important news day after day. I even welcome typo corrections (with the caveat that most happen at 5 a.m. before I’ve had my first cup of coffee.)

Please reply to this email to introduce yourselves and send me story ideas. What do you find most useful? What would you like to see more of? What kinds of coverage areas are missing? As a reminder, you can always email me directly and we have an anonymous tip box as well.

How to contact me:

– ** We’re still working out some technical kinks, so do not reply directly to this email. Email me separately at polina.marinova@fortune.com .**

– Find me on Twitter.

– Send an email to our anonymous tipbox

– Add me on Confide (find me via my email: polina.marinova@fortune.com )

Please continue sending deals to me at the same email: polina.marinova@fortune.com, and IPO news to my colleague Lucinda Shen at lucinda.shen@fortune.com.

---

On to the news. Here’s what people are talking about today:

UBER’S NEW CHIEF: Of course this story broke on a Sunday night. Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is expected to be Uber’s new chief executive, as first reported by Recode’s Kara Swisher . While we were all looking at Meg Whitman and Jeff Immelt, the dark horse candidate won the race. Khosrowshahi is being called a “truce” choice because Travis Kalanick reportedly favored GE’s Jeff Immelt ( who withdrew on Sunday ) while Benchmark favored Whitman (who was back in the running, despite denying it in July )

Some things to know about Khosrowshahi:

– He served as CEO of Expedia for 12 years.

– During his tenure, the company’s revenues have grown from $2.1 billion in 2005 to $8.7 billion in 2016.

– He was previously the CFO of IAC (which then bought Expedia in 2003 and spun it out in 2005).

– He is an investor in Convoy , a company that has been referred to as the “Uber for trucking.” He tweeted about Convoy in 2015 when it raised $2.5 million in funding. People are already speculating that it could make for an attractive acquisition for Uber down the line.

Now that Uber’s filled the top job, they have quite a few interviews left to do .

NEW FUNDING (MAYBE): This weekend, a Wall Street Journal reporter tweeted out a Form D filing , which shows Elon Musk’s neuroscience company Neuralink has raised approximately $27 million in funding with a $100 million target.

This wouldn’t have been a big deal, except for Musk’s reaction. In a tweet, he claimed the filing was “misinterpreted” and that Neuralink is not raising money nor is it seeking investors. The form, however, shows that 12 investors have already invested in the offering. (Musk also called the WSJ “laboriously negative,” and managed to incorporate a 🔥 and 💩 emoji into his response. See the full tweetstorm here ).