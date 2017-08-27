Tech
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift’s New Single Broke a Spotify Streaming Record
iHeartRadio Music Awards
EnvironmentHarvey: ‘All Impacts Are Unknown and Beyond Anything Experienced’
Tropical Storm Harvey: Precipitation Forecast
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
GoogleGoogle Issuing Refunds for Ads Seen Only by Robots
A woman works on her computer as on the
Uber CEO

The New CEO of Uber is Dara Khosrowshahi, Formerly of Expedia

Bloomberg
Aug 27, 2017

Uber Technologies Inc. (uber) will appoint Expedia Inc.’s Dara Khosrowshahi as chief executive officer of the global ride-hailing leviathan, a person familiar with the matter said.

The Expedia CEO is set to succeed co-founder Travis Kalanick, who grew Uber into a $20 billion annual booking business last year, only to resign as CEO in June under investor pressure. Uber and Expedia didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Khosrowshahi will face a number of hurdles as Uber–which has raised more than $15 billion from private investors–navigates its way toward a still-unscheduled initial public offering. The new top executive must grapple with the company’s persistent losses, a high-stakes trade secrets suit filed by Alphabet Inc.’s Waymo, a tarnished brand and low morale among Uber’s more than 15,000 global employees.

Uber’s board met over the weekend for a last round of interviews with candidates and to discuss the options, said people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations were private. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. CEO Meg Whitman gained support from some board members after presenting her vision for the company on Saturday, despite repeated public denials that she would take the job, but she ultimately lost out. General Electric Co. Chairman Jeffrey Immelt was another finalist but failed to win the board’s full backing. He withdrew his name Sunday morning in a Twitter post.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE