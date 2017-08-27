Travel
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Donald TrumpRex Tillerson on Donald Trump’s Values: ‘The President Speaks for Himself’
Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson Meets With Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri At State Department
UberImmelt Backs Out of Chaotic Uber CEO Search
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Hurricane HarveyHarvey’s ‘Catastrophic’ Flooding Could Cost Billions in Damage
Hurricane Harvey Weakens As Texas' Troubles Are Just Starting
US-WEATHER-STORM-HARVEY
People walk through flooded streets during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Hurricane Harvey left a trail of devastation Saturday after the most powerful storm to hit the US mainland in over a decade slammed into Texas, destroying homes, severing power supplies and forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images) BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI AFP/Getty Images
aviation

Harvey Creates a Travel Nightmare With More Than 3,000 Flights Canceled

Jennifer Calfas
11:55 AM ET

Thousands of flights were canceled over the weekend as the storm resulting from Hurricane Harvey created "catastrophic" flooding and dangerous conditions in southeast Texas.

More than 1,580 flights were canceled in the U.S. Sunday morning, according to Flight Aware, an aviation software company that tracks flight statuses. Those cancelations were in addition to the 1,100 halted flights on Saturday, 200 stopped flights on Friday and at least 380 already axed for Monday , according to USA Today.

Related

United Continental Holdings Inc. Operations After Passenger Forcibly Removed From Flight
Hurricane HarveyUnited Cancels Most Houston Flights in the Wake of Hurricane Harvey
Hurricane Harvey
United Cancels Most Houston Flights in the Wake of Hurricane Harvey

Houston airports have either halted operations entirely or reduced them significantly as a result of the harsh conditions from the storm, which was downgraded to a tropical storm Saturday. The Houston William P. Hobby Airport closed early Sunday morning and likely won't reopen until Aug. 30 at 8 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The Corpus Christi International Airport closed on Friday and is expected to reopen on Monday.

The slew of flight cancelations left some people stranded at airports around the country — and stymied travel abroad as well.


On Saturday, United Airlines canceled all flights coming out of Houston — where one of its busiest hubs is located at Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The mass cancelations are spreading outside of Houston as well. About 30% of the incoming flights to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and San Antonio International airports were canceled, according to Flight Aware.

Despite being downgraded earlier in the weekend, Harvey has left a destructive path as it continues moving through Texas — killing at least two people and leaving more than 300,000 people without power.

Officials anticipate "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding," urging people in severely impacted areas to go to their roofs for safety as total accumulation of rain could be as high as 35 inches and reach historic levels, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE