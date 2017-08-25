Women’s Equality Day, Susan Fowler’s Day in Court, Girl Scouts Feud With Boy Scouts

EVERYONE'S TALKING

• Tricks of the trade . On Wednesday, I wrote about an Atlantic interview with Kim Elsesser, a UCLA professor whose research focuses on the professional divide between men and women. She spoke at length about how difficult it can be for female professionals to build relationships with and get mentorship from senior male colleagues—and how detrimental that can be for their careers.

Because I wasn't quite satisfied with Elsesser's fix—formalized, in-company co-ed mentoring programs—I asked you, Broadsheet readers, for suggestions. Here are some common themes and highlights from what I heard:

Learn to love the double date

KP: I will occasionally ask to do double date activities with [senior] male colleagues. For instance, let's both bring our wife/ partner to the basketball game. Or ask them to attend work events with me so it feels like a team bonding experience that we are tackling an event together and checking in intermittently.

Be clear about why you're meeting

AP: Interestingly, when I have been networking or job searching, it has been no issue to ask for a coffee or lunch meeting because a specific expectation was set - "to learn about x company" or "build a network."

Befriend his significant other

JS: Most companies offer social gatherings where significant others are invited. Introduce yourself to his spouse or date and strike up a meaningful conversation. Then later share your positive thoughts about her with him.

Ask for explicit feedback

KC: Ask male colleagues to give you feedback after presentations or meetings. Helps set up an ongoing channel of feedback and it's usually males (sadly) who are in more senior meetings, so they'll have to be the ones to give feedback. The ongoing channel of feedback then can open up informal opportunities to network during the day.

Make your interactions family-friendly

JS: During lunches, side conversations or company outings, ask your male colleagues about their significant others and families. Not only are you getting to know him as a well-rounded individual, you are subtly reminding him that you know he has a significant other.

One final thought: While I'm focusing here on action items for women, there is, of course, a lot that men can (and should!) do to make life easier for their female colleagues. Perhaps we'll tackle that in a future column...