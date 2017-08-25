MPW
5 Ways Men Can Show Solidarity on Women’s Equality Day

Valentina Zarya
12:03 PM ET

This Saturday is Women's Equality Day—a day to commemorate the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which occured on Aug. 26, 1920.

The Amendment is a vitally important one for the female half of the country's population: It gave (some) women the right to vote. But that doesn't mean that men should feel left out of the holiday—here are a few ideas for they can do celebrate and to show their support for the women in their lives:

1. Study up on women's history

One of the best and easiest ways to show your support on Women's Equality Day is to learn about the women who have been fighting for gender equality since the U.S. was founded. The Library of Congress has a plethora of educational resources, while PBS has a TV series focusing on women’s fight for equal rights and has interviews, a timeline, and a teacher’s guide

2. Donate to or volunteer with a women's organization of your choice

From the National Organization for Women to She Should Run to The Malala Fund, there are plenty of organizations that need support.

3. Read "101 Everyday Ways for Men to be Allies to Women"

A blog post by San Francisco student Michale Urbina that went viral in 2013, the list is an excellent overview of ways men can be better feminists. Some examples include:

#2: Make a daily effort to acknowledge and then challenge your male privilege.

#32: Call out your friends on oppressive behaviors, jokes, or comments.

#47: Work with your partner or spouse on how to mutually share responsibilities.

#72: Speak as if a woman is always listening.

4. Commit to a feminist challenge

FC2k17 is a newsletter, delivered weekly on Mondays, contain a feminist "challenge" for the week. As the FC2k17 website explains: "The point of Feminist Challenge 2k17 is to encourage men to approach empathy with women by building their own personal testimonies of awkwardness, inconvenience, and pain. The belief behind this is that performance can add a different level of appreciation above intellectual understanding. The more men fully appreciate the feminist call to equality, the better our society will be."

5. Sign up for The Broadsheet

The Broadsheet is Fortune's daily newsletter on the news that matters to women. It's an easy way to stay up-to-date on what's happening with the world's most powerful women, as well as developments in the areas of equal pay, sexual harassment, and paid family leave.

