Term Sheet — Friday, August 25

This is it! My last Term Sheet and my last day at Fortune. (It’s not my last story for Fortune – I’ve got one more Boom With a View column, a profile of a venture capital firm, and some blurbs running in upcoming issues of the magazine.)
One of the unfair things about being a writer is that we get all the glory and credit for the work of an enormous crew of people who make us look good. Editors, managers and colleagues provide a huge amount of support, from talking us off of ledges about our stories and opening their rolodexes to us, to poking holes in our arguments and catching embarrassing typos. Fortune has one of the best support systems of any place I’ve worked.
Apologies for getting a bit sappy here. But while I still have this giant microphone, I want to call out a few of the many people that deserve thanks:
Thank you, first, to Dan Primack for hiring me back at peHUB and teaching me to be an opinionated blogger-journalist-columnist hybrid before that was really even a thing. Double thanks to him for getting my foot in the door at Fortune. Thank you to Megan Barnett and Megan McCarthy for hiring me, to Alan Murray for giving me a column in the magazine, to Cliff Leaf for letting me jet off to places like India and Cuba in the name of a good story, and to Matt Heimer for making my feature stories infinitely better. Thank you to Adam Lashinsky for being an incredible advocate while ruthlessly doling out “nits,” to Michal Lev-Ram and Marlene Saritzky for making my year as a Brainstorm Tech co-chair such a breeze, and to Jessi Hempel for being a font of wisdom and advice. Thanks to Laura Entis, Polina Marinova, and Lucinda Shen for making Term Sheet’s deal listings awesome every morning. Lastly, thank you to Andrew Nusca for letting me print curse words, emojis, rap lyrics and Internet slang in an 87-year old business magazine, for giving me the URL Fortune.com/unicorntears, and for being a fantastic editor, boss, and colleague.
And most of all, thank you, readers, for being so welcoming. You have put up with my digressions into tangentially related areas like self-driving cars, New York’s tech scene, Uber (so much Uber), and lately, cryptocurrency, while indulging my references to Mariah Carey and my digital shrugs. (¯\_(ツ)_/¯) You’ve been generous with scoops, tips, and smart feedback. You’ve been (mostly) respectful when you disagreed with me. This newsletter can be a beast to put together every day. But it has been infinitely rewarding, in large part because I know there’s a passionate audience on the other side of the send button.
I can only assume you’ll offer that same welcome to my predecessor. That honor goes to Polina Marinova, who has been doing a fantastic job compiling the blurbs you read at the bottom of this newsletter for the last few months while also reporting on venture capital and startups for Fortune.com and the magazine. Polina is smart, enterprising, diligent, and full of enthusiasm. I am excited to see where she takes Term Sheet.
Lots of you have asked how to stay in touch. There are many ways: You can follow me on Twitter. (DMs = open.) You can find me on the messaging apps (Signal, Telegram, WhatsApp, Confide…). You can …add me on LinkedIn I guess? I may start sending my long-neglected personal newsletter again. (It’s not for everyone; consider yourself warned.) And, if you want to keep reading my stuff at the next gig, shoot me a note there. My email will be Erin_Griffith@wired.com.
See you on the Internet, friends.
