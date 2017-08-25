Don’t Like the New Taylor Swift Song? You’re Not Alone

Taylor Swift arrives at iHeartRadio Music Awards on April 3, 2016 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

A Civil War could be brewing among the Swifties.

Taylor Swift dropped the debut single from her new album last night at 11:30 pm and anyone expecting the return of the pop queen's relatable, happy music got a bit of a shock. "Look What You Made Me Do" is a big pivot from the songs that made 1989 a global sensation, eschewing catchy choruses for a Right Said Fred techno beat.

And that shift in tone isn't sitting well with some fans.

I like Taylor Swift but I agree that the new song is Bad - Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) August 25, 2017

I'm not saying I don't like the new taylor swift song but it does remind me of when ross played the keyboard in friends - Abby Tomlinson (@twcuddleston) August 25, 2017

Just me or does new Taylor Swift sound like old Britney Spears? 🤔 - Jordan Harris (@jorhar) August 25, 2017

The new Taylor Swift kinda reminds me of the time when Robin Sparkles change into Robin Daggers - Ezra (@DameXenakis) August 25, 2017

Me listening to Taylor Swift's new song like... pic.twitter.com/zQGON8y7Kj - Blessed wife ♛ (@XOXOBlessedWife) August 25, 2017

Some went beyond a simple tweet, putting together treatises addressing the public reaction and their optimism for future T-Swift songs.

Taylor Swift: a statement pic.twitter.com/PBKNnWzsBW - Dave Fawbert (@DaveFawbert) August 25, 2017

Others, meanwhile, have acknowledged the near certainty that "Look What You Made Me Do" is going to be on such heavy rotation on radio and every other form of music delivery in the world that ... well, resistance is futile.

the stages of Look What You Made Me Do



Thurs — mock it

Fri — mock it harder

Sat-Sun — forget about it

Mon — scream sing it on the bus - Dave Lozo (@davelozo) August 25, 2017

Everyone today listening to new Taylor Swift song: 'What the hell...?'



...3 hours later



*blasts volume*



'LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DO' - Joe Leverone (@joeleverone) August 25, 2017

There are a lot of people in the music business keeping a close eye on reputation , Swift's upcoming new album. 1989 was one of the record industry's bright spots of the past several years, posting the quickest climb to sales of 5 million since 2004.

And, not surprisingly, despite the mixed reaction online, "Look What You Made Me Do" is still proving to be a sales monster. The song is topping the iTunes charts already and the lyric video on YouTube has already racked up nearly 5 million views.

The old Taylor might be dead, but the new one still seems able to turn heads.