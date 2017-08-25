Leadership
Search
Term SheetTerm Sheet — Friday, August 25
Mergers & AcquisitionsAmazon Wants You to Go to Whole Foods as Often as You Go to Amazon.com
Whole Foods Market
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HouseWhy Hurricane Harvey Could Be a Huge Problem for Donald Trump
Hurricane Katrina
Key Speakers At The SelectUSA 2017 Investment Summit
Henry McMaster, governor of South Carolina, speaks during the SelectUSA Investment Summit in Oxon Hill, Maryland, U.S., on Monday, June 19, 2017. The SelectUSA Investment Summit brings together companies from all over the world, economic development organizations from every corner of the nation and other parties working to facilitate foreign direct investment (FDI) in the United States. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images Eric Thayer — Bloomberg via Getty Images
Politics

South Carolina Governor Abruptly Cuts State, Local Money to Abortion Clinics

Chris Morris
9:45 AM ET

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster on Friday issued an unexpected executive order that will cut off all public funding to abortion clinics throughout the state.

Doubling down, he also ordered South Carolina's Medicaid agency to work with the federal government to exclude abortion clinics from the state's Medicaid provider network.

South Carolina has just three clinics that offer elective abortions, but a legal challenge to the order is all but certain. Texas attempted a similar action earlier this year, but a federal judged temporarily blocked that attempt. (That case is still ongoing.)

Planned Parenthood did not immediately reply to a request for comment about the order.

The sole Planned Parenthood clinic in Columbia received less than $75,000 from Medicaid during the 2016 fiscal year, according to SC's Medicaid program. The majority of that was reportedly used to provide family planning services, such as prescribing birth control.

McMaster has been circling abortion clinics since June, but Friday's executive order came without any preamble. Earlier this summer, a Planned Parenthood spokesperson said the governor was wasting " taxpayers’ time and money on scoring political points."

McMaster, who seceded Nikki Haley when she was named the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, faces a 2018 election. But pro-choice advocates won't find a friend in his expected opponent, Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, either; he called for defunding Planned Parenthood two months ago.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE