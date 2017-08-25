Finance
Search
louise lintonLouise Linton Needs a Lesson in Branding
US-POLITICS-TREASURY-MNUCHIN
clean meatYou Might Soon Be Eating Meat Grown in a Tank—And Like It
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Fortune 500Apple Has Started to Remove Iranian Apps Over Sanctions
Popular Smart Phone Apps Of 2016
Hurricane

Here’s a Scary Reminder: Hurricane Harvey May Be Just the Beginning

Chris Morris
11:47 AM ET

Texas is bracing for what meteorologists say could be the strongest hurricane to hit the United States in 12 years. But Hurricane Harvey may not be the only big storm of the year.

While catastrophic events like hurricanes Katrina, Hugo or (if tracking proves accurate) Harvey tend to dominate people's minds, it's worth remembering that hurricane season is far from over—and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says we could be in for a rough one.

In August, the NOAA upped their prediction for a strong hurricane season, saying that as many as five major Atlantic hurricanes could occur this year. The forecasting group said there was a 60% chance of an above-normal season and warned Southern states to be especially prepared.

The average hurricane season produces 12 named storms. NOAA is expecting between 14 and 19 by the time the 2017 season ends on Nov. 30, with 2 to 5 major storms. And while a hurricane carries winds of 74 mph or more, a major hurricane is classified as one with winds of 111 mph or more.

Atlantic storms don't have to be hurricanes to cause millions of dollars in damages, either. Sandy was no longer a hurricane when she hit the Northeast in 2012, but it brought surges of nearly nine feet to Atlantic City and caused tens of millions of dollars of damages to cities along the state's shore. All totaled, 186 people lost their lives in that storm.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE