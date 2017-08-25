GameStop Stock Just Cratered, But Its CEO Thinks Wall Street Is Missing Something

Shares of video game retailer GameStop dropped nearly 13% after it reported second-quarter earnings on Thursday, recovering only slightly in Friday trading. That harsh response came despite mixed results: The company reported $1.69 billion in revenue, beating projections of $1.64 billion, but only 15 cents per share in earnings against Wall Street targets of 16 cents.

That harsh reaction may reflect ongoing skepticism of GameStop’s long-term prospects. With a business rooted in sales of new and used physical games, GameStop is threatened by the continuing rise of digital downloads , both for PCs and consoles like the Playstation 4.

But CEO Paul Raines, speaking to CNBC , argued that the markets weren't seeing the big picture.

“We believe people are missing some of the strengths that we have,” Raines said, pointing to a “diversification journey” that included growth in the sale of collectible toys, and its push to buy up AT&T-branded wireless retail outlets . That initiative will see GameStop benefiting from a potentially huge iPhone 8 launch this fall.

Meanwhile, the March launch of Nintendo’s Switch console is a gift that keeps on giving for GameStop’s core business. Raines said it was “the hottest launch we’ve ever had,” and helped push up global same-store sales by 1.9% in the second quarter. And while some Switch games are available for download, the console’s limited storage space and other factors may drive physical store sales.